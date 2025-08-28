Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus to hold summer conference in Tampa

Florida Democratic LGBTQ+ Caucus President Kristen Browde. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus will hold its summer conference Sept. 12-14 at The Westshore Grand hotel, uniting LGBTQ+ Floridians and their allies “in the face of unprecedented attacks on equality.”

The caucus represents the LGBTQ+ community to the Florida Democratic Party, fighting for equality, representation and justice statewide. Its Hillsborough County chapter will host this year’s conference.

“It is an honor to host the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus Summer Conference here in Tampa, as our local chapter in Hillsborough County proudly celebrates 20 years of standing with our community,” says Luis Salazar, Hillsborough County LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus president. He also serves as vice president for the statewide caucus.

“Over the past two decades, we’ve grown into one of the most influential political forces in both the county and the state,” he continues. “As one of the largest Democratic caucuses in Florida, we play a vital role in electing candidates and advancing the fight for equality.”

This year’ summer conference is themed “Unite. Focus. Resist.” Organizers say they’ve prepared “a weekend of strategy, engagement and inspiration” to push back against anti-LGBTQ+ initiatives from Governor Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump.

“Activists, elected officials, candidates and community leaders will participate in a series of sessions aimed at refocusing and reframing the defense of freedom in Florida and the nation,” the caucus shared Aug. 19. Organizers also noted the conference comes “when the discussions are vitally needed.”

“With equality under renewed attack, it has never been more important to build power, unite voices and ensure that LGBTQ plus Floridians have a seat at the table,” Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus President Kristen Browde says. “We are bringing together a powerful group of leaders and organizers in Tampa as we prepare to take back Florida.”

The weekend will feature a free Friday night reception at 1920 in Ybor, a wide variety of panels, a Saturday night dinner and Sunday drag brunch.

Speakers will include National Federation of Stonewall Democrats President Jeremy Comau, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and gubernatorial candidate David Jolly, a former Republican who announced his bid to lead Florida as a Democrat in June.

Tampa Bay officials will also feature, including state Rep. Fentrice Driskell, also the Democratic leader in the Florida House, and state Rep. Michele Rayner, one of just four LGBTQ+ elected officials in the Florida Legislature.

Rayner will participate in “Our Voice in the Resistance: Florida’s LGBTQ+ Legislators,” a panel moderated by Salazar. She’ll be joined by Orlando’s state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith and South Florida’s state Sen. Shevrin Jones and state Rep. Mitch Rosenwald.

“From fighting harmful bills to advancing equality for all, these leaders are on the frontlines every day in Tallahassee,” it’s described. “[It] brings together Florida’s LGBTQ+ legislators for an unfiltered conversation about the challenges we face and the victories we can win together.”

“Having these trailblazers together is more than a panel,” Salazar adds. “It is an opportunity to hear about their experiences, their vision for Florida and how we can continue building LGBTQ+ representation at every level of government.”

Additional panels include “Community Organizing as Resistance,” “Uniting Behind Queer Youth in the Public Education Space” and “The Problem Isn’t Us: A Conversation about Scapegoating and Solidarity” focusing on transgender Floridians.

“Even inside our own party, trans people are too often treated as a political burden rather than as members of the community we claim to fight for,” it’s described. “This panel takes Democrats to task for scapegoating trans lives and calls for solidarity, accountability and real allyship.”

Conference tickets are now available and are available for specific sessions or the entire conference, priced at $295.

“This is our biggest event of the year… a weekend to Unite. Focus. Resist,” organizers share. “We hope you’ll be part of it.”

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus’ 2025 Summer Conference will be held Sept. 12-14 at The Westshore Grand, located at 4860 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit LGBTQDems.org.