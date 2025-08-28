Watermark Out News Issue 32.18: Road Rage

Road Rage: As Florida targets LGBTQ+ crosswalks and street murals, advocates fight back.
CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08
Orlando Museum of Art receives $2.4M in funding.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Florida LGBTQ+ Dems to host conference in Tampa.
A LITTLE BIT FUNNY | Page 15
Jillian Abby returns for her latest viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Bereishis Foundation helps kids get care.
ROAD RAGE | Page 20
As Florida targets LGBTQ+ crosswalks and street murals, advocates fight back.
TOXIC LESBIAN TALE | Page 23
V.E. Schwab sinks her teeth into LGBTQ+ vampire novel “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil.”
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!