Watermark Out News Issue 32.18: Road Rage

By Caitlin Sause

Road Rage: As Florida targets LGBTQ+ crosswalks and street murals, advocates fight back.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08
Orlando Museum of Art receives $2.4M in funding.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Florida LGBTQ+ Dems to host conference in Tampa.

A LITTLE BIT FUNNY | Page 15
Jillian Abby returns for her latest viewpoint.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Bereishis Foundation helps kids get care.

ROAD RAGE | Page 20
As Florida targets LGBTQ+ crosswalks and street murals, advocates fight back.

TOXIC LESBIAN TALE | Page 23
V.E. Schwab sinks her teeth into LGBTQ+ vampire novel “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil.”


