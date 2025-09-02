FDOT removes St. Petersburg’s Progressive Pride street mural after ban

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Florida Department of Transportation removed St. Petersburg’s Progressive Pride street mural early Sept. 2, the last of five installations officials tried to save after the state banned asphalt art.

FDOT officially denied St. Petersburg’s request to save the murals Aug. 22, giving the city a Sept. 4 deadline to remove the LGBTQ+-focused centerpiece, the Woodson African American Museum‘s Black History Matters mural and more. The latter was removed Aug. 29.

Two local faith leaders were arrested for protesting the removal of the latter, Allendale UMC‘s Rev. Andy Oliver and Unitarian Universalist Church Pastor Benedict Atherton-Zeman. They were released early Aug. 30.

Demonstrations at the Progressive Pride street mural followed, which Watermark Out News attended. A coalition of LGBTQ+ leaders and their allies organized a gathering to chalk sidewalks ahead of its mural. Atherton-Zeman was among those present:

The LGBTQ+ mural was subsequently repainted overnight, Watermark Out News has confirmed. View photos below and watch for additional coverage regarding the Sept. 1 demonstration.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.