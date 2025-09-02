PHOTOS: LGBTQ+ advocates rally at St. Petersburg’s Pride mural before state removal

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | LGBTQ+ advocates gathered in the Grand Central District Sept. 1, chalking and sharing messages of inclusivity near the city’s Progressive Pride street mural before it was removed by state officials overnight.

Around 100 people are estimated to have attended the demonstration, organized by a coalition initially formed to save the city’s inclusive murals. Now calling themselves Stand Up St. Pete, they asked supporters to donate supplies, create art and stand in solidarity along Central Ave.

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 31 but was rescheduled due to inclement weather. Supporters dropped supplies off at Allendale UMC ahead of time before chalking Central Ave. between 23rd St. and 25th St. Cocktail served as a hub for resources.

“St. Pete is built on being a city where inclusion, art, diversity, and culture are not just values, but the very foundation of our identity,” organizers shared. “These murals are more than paint on pavement; they are expressions of who we are and what we stand for.

“You can take over our streets, but our story will not, and cannot, be erased,” they continued. “The spirit of St. Pete lives in its people, its artists and its advocates. We will continue to celebrate our history, honor our heroes and uplift every voice in our community.”

Speakers included OutCoast CEO Rachel Covello, Tampa Bay Black Lesbians President Tamara Leigh, Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond, St Pete Pride President Dr. Byron Green-Calisch and Unitarian Universalist Church Pastor Benedict Atherton-Zeman.

The faith leader was arrested with Allendale UMC’s Rev. Andy Oliver Aug. 30 for a peaceful demonstration before FDOT removed the city’s Black History Matters mural. Like other speakers, he called on attendees to support marginalized Floridians in all circumstances, not just when the arts are attacked.

View video below:

While the mural was subsequently removed, St. Petersburg officials have vowed to keep its messaging alive in new ways. All inclusive designs chalked across Central Ave. remain at this time.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.