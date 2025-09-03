DNC elects new chair of LGBTQ caucus amid Trump’s anti-trans push

Signs from the 2024 Democratic National Convention held by the DNC. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Sean Meloy, a longtime advocate for LGBTQ representation within the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and in Pennsylvania, has been elected chair of the DNC’s LGBTQ Caucus.

Meloy has advocated for LGBTQ rights at the local, state, and national levels — serving as the DNC’s director of LGBTQ Engagement, a member of the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, a strategist with the Victory Fund to help elect more LGBTQ candidates, and a staffer for Congressman Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania’s 18th District.

“I’m honored to serve as Chair of the DNC’s LGBTQ Caucus at such a critical moment for our community, Party, and country,” said Meloy. “LGBTQ Americans have made incredible progress, but we know our rights and freedoms are under attack from Donald Trump and Republicans every day. I look forward to working with DNC leadership, and our grassroots allies to organize, mobilize, and elect Democrats who will defend equality and fight to fix a broken system that serves those already with money and power.”

As caucus chair, Meloy will lead efforts to strengthen LGBTQ political power and advance equality — a role that comes with significant challenges from the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers. Chief among them are ongoing efforts to restrict — and in some cases eliminate — federal funding for gender-affirming surgeries, part of a broader push to roll back LGBTQ rights.

The LGBTQ Caucus represents queer DNC members from across the country. Joining Meloy in leadership are Martha McDevitt-Pugh (She/Her – Dems Abroad) as Vice Chair for Operations, Matt Hughes (He/Him – NC) as Vice Chair for Civic Engagement, and Katherine Jeanes (They/Them – NC) and Manny Crespin as Corresponding and Recording Secretaries.

“Sean has spent his career building political power for LGBTQ people and ensuring our voices are heard at every level of government,” said outgoing DNC LGBTQ Caucus Chair Earl Fowlkes (He/Him – DC). “We are thrilled to have him lead the caucus at this pivotal time.”

The DNC also elected several other LGBTQ leaders to key roles, joining Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta and Secretary Jason Rae on the party’s leadership team. Luis Heredia of Arizona was elected chair of the DNC Latino Caucus, while Andre Trieber was chosen to lead the Youth Council

