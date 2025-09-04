Stonewall LEGO set gains traction as potential official toy

(Photo via LEGO)

In honor of the upcoming 10th anniversary of the Stonewall National Monument, an amateur LEGO artist unveiled a striking minifigure-scale tribute to this iconic site of LGBTQ+ history in New York City.

The model, made up of approximately 3,750 pieces, features historic LGBTQ landmarks in the Christopher Street and Stonewall area, including the Stonewall Inn—the bar that became the site of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, a turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement in the U.S.; Christopher Street—a vibrant thoroughfare now recognized internationally as a symbol of gay Pride; and Christopher Park, complete with the Gay Liberation sculpture by artist George Segal.

The proposed set also includes 13 custom minifigures representing diverse LGBTQ identities. Highlights include a non-binary drag queen, both a lesbian and a gay couple, a transgender minifigure, and LEGO image renditions of LGBTQ rights icons Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.

The set is currently featured on the LEGO Ideas website, where fans can vote for creations to be considered for official production. It has already garnered over 10,000 supporters and is now in the official “review” stage, during which a LEGO Review Board of designers, product managers, and other team members evaluates the submission to determine if it has what it takes to become a real LEGO set.

According to his website, the creator—who goes by Feacebricks online—considers himself an “amateur artist” who uses LEGO bricks to craft mostly minifigure-scale artworks set in an imaginative world of peace, love, respect, and LGBTQIA+ representation. His previous notable project includes the LEGO Ideas set “Charlie’s Room,” inspired by the LGBTQ graphic novel and Netflix series “Heartstopper.”

If the set is green-lit, the project moves into the development phase — where LEGO model designers “refine the product, develop packaging and instructions, create marketing materials, and prepare for production.” As of now, it is unclear when the LEGO team will decide on the Stonewall set. For more information on the set, visit beta.ideas.lego.com.

