Activists in Ukrainian city hold annual Pride event

Kharkiv Pride’s “AutoPride” took place in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 6, 2025. (Photo by Christina Pashkina)

Activists in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday held their annual Pride event.

A Kharkiv Pride press release notes 17 cars “drove through the city to draw attention to the importance of ensuring human rights for all through legislation.” Upwards of 50 people: LGBTQ people, activists, volunteers, and servicemembers, participated in the event lasted about an hour.

Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city, is less than 30 miles from the Russian border in the eastern part of the country.

Russia has repeatedly targeted the city since the Kremlin launched its war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Kharkiv Pride in its press release notes organizers decided to organize an “AutoPride” — “a motorcade format” — as opposed to a street march because of security concerns.

“Despite the fact that in Kyiv Pride has already taken place for two consecutive years in the format of a street march, the security risks in Kharkiv are higher, as the city is located in eastern Ukraine, close to the Russian border,” said Kharkiv Pride. “Therefore, for the second year in a row, the Kharkiv Pride team opted for a motorcade format — it allows them to convey important messages while taking security threats into account as much as possible.”

Kharkiv Pride noted police officers “escorted” the “AutoPride” participants.

“KharkivPride is a human rights civic movement, not just some kind of fun and entertainment,” said Anna Sharyhina, co-organizer of Kharkiv Pride and president of the Sphere Women’s Association. “Kharkiv needs Kharkiv Pride — a powerful and vivid distinction from Russia. We strive to live in a free and safe country and to have the same rights that heterosexual people already enjoy. Every day, LGBTQ+ people contribute to the victory, so the state must finally provide us with protection.”

