PHOTOS: Orlando’s Outpost Neighborhood Tavern celebrates grand opening

(Photo by Dylan Todd)

ORLANDO | Outpost Neighborhood Tavern held its official ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 5 with over 30 guests and political leaders.

Owners Devon Tillmon and John Teixeria thanked those who supported the opening of Outpost Neighborhood Tavern. Teixeria says he hopes the restaurant will be a wonderful addition to the city.

“I just want to say this would not be possible without contributions from the city,” he noted.

Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan, state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith and state Rep. Anna Eskamani attended the ribbon cutting ceremony. Sheehan read a proclamation from the city and Smith read a proclamation from the state.

Eskamani said the rainbow symbol in the sign of the Outpost Neighborhood Tavern is more than just a collection of colors.

“It means that you are safe, that you are welcoming and that you are leading the way for a brighter more prospers future,” Eskamani shared.

Watermark Out News attended the ceremony and you can view our photos below. Read more about the venue and other LGBTQ+ establishments in our next issue.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza, Dylan Todd.