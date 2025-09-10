LAB Theater Project comedy ‘Goddess of the Hunt’ supports LGBTQ+ equality in Tampa

(L-R) David Warner, Charles Byrd, Larry Corwin, Zach “Hippie” Griswold and Samantha Martí-Parisi. (Photo courtesy LAB Theater Project)

TAMPA | “Goddess of the Hunt” brings a night of sly comedy and “sexy intrigue” to the LAB Theater Project’s 10th season Sept. 18-Oct. 5, with two performances benefiting Equality Florida.

“Doug DeVita’s ‘Goddess of the Hunt’ is wicked, witty and wonderfully theatrical — a perfect celebration of LAB’s tenth anniversary,” Owen Robertson, artistic director of LAB Theater Project, said in a press release.

The LAB Theater Project is a non-profit 501(c)3 production company located in Tampa focusing on developing new artists and works. According to its website, they have a “playwright first” policy, only producing pieces that come from emerging playwrights.

“LAB has always been about new voices, new stories, and taking risks on work that makes an audience sit up and say, ‘I’ve never seen that before,’” Robertson said.

“Goddess of the Hunt” is a fast moving comedy with a mystery. The twists and turns throughout the show will leave audiences on the edge of their seats trying to piece together the scandalous web of secrets and personas.

“Just how well do you know all your ‘friends’ on social media?” its synopsis asks. “In this fast-moving comedy, when the grieving Charlie Windsor meets the gregarious Diana Black-White in a New York Theater District bar, they become instant BFFs … [and] Charlie is almost immediately hurled into an overwhelming whirl of dark secrets, questionable loyalties, and highly dysfunctional family dynamics; a world for which Charlie is completely unprepared.

“Especially when Diana’s secret life is revealed and she goes full-on, batshit crazy,” it continues. “Despite the mounting body count, ‘Goddess of the Hunt’ is a gleefully silly homage to those romantic comedy thrillers of the 1960s, updated to the creepy, contemporary world of social media and information sharing.”

Robertson directs the show, which features Larry Corwin, David Warner, Samantha Marti-Parisi, Zach “Hippie” Griswold and Charles Byrd. Its Sept. 27-28 performances will benefit Equality Florida, with 100% of ticket sales will supporting their mission to secure full equality for Florida’s LGBTQ+ community.

“Expect camp, cocktails, Broadway gossip and just enough danger to keep you leaning forward in your seat,” the organization shared with supporters. “… if you’re a drama queen, an HGTV addict, a Broadway baby or simply a social-media junkie — this show’s for you. It’s bold, it’s biting and it’s delightfully gay.”

LAB Theater Project’s “Goddess of the Hunt” plays Thursdays-Saturdays at 812 E. Henderson Ave. in Tampa. General seating is $31 and tickets are available at LABTheaterProject.org.