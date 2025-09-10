LGBT+ Center Orlando announces Q Fest, an interactive queer theatre and film festival

(Graphic via The Center)

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center Orlando has announced Q Fest, a brand-new, four-day interactive queer theatre and film festival.

From Nov. 13-16, Q Fest will celebrate LGBTQ+ stories and artists through a dynamic program of performances, screenings and community-focused events, all held at The Center.

“Not only is this the fundraiser for the center, but I feel it’s really important to be able to give back to the community,” George Wallace, CEO of The Center Orlando, shares.

When the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival announced the cancellation of Orlando Out Fest in July, Wallace says he called Tempestt Halstead, artistic director of the organization.

He asked if The Center could “fill in the gap” because the intention is for Orlando Fringe to come back.

Wallace says the team is excited as they can give a voice to new artists, with the youngest artist being 13 years old. Three films are included in the festival as well as award-winning shows previously produced at Fringe.

For nearly 50 years, The Center has been committed to empowering, educating and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

“Q Fest is more than just a festival; it’s a vital platform for our community to see themselves reflected in art and to engage with the stories that matter to us,” Wallace said in the press release. “In a time when LGBTQ+ voices are more important than ever, we are thrilled to create a space where artists can share their work freely and audiences can connect with it on a deeper level. This festival will be a true celebration of our resilience, creativity, and the power of storytelling.”

A portion of all ticket sales will directly benefit The Center’s ongoing community programs and services.

Q Fest will take place at The LGBT+ Center Orlando located at 942 N Mills Avenue, Orlando, on Nov. 13-16. Tickets will be $18 and are available for purchase starting on Sept. 12 at TheCenterOrlando.org/Events/.

