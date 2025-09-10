Tampa native Docheii announces Florida tour stop

(Photo from Live Nation Florida’s Facebook)

Docheii’s Live From the Swamp Tour is coming to the Yuengling Center in Tampa Oct. 25.

Originally the tour dates did not include any shows in Florida. After fans responded asking for a Florida show to be added, Doechii’s team added one stop in her hometown.

“Doechii you are from f— Florida. Our swamp princess. How are you gonna have a tour called ‘Live from the Swamp’ and not come to the f— swamp?!” One fan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Her album “Alligator Bites Never Heal” won a Grammy award this year for Best Rap Album. She also won two MTV awards this month for Best Choreography and Best Hip Hop for her viral song “Anxiety.”

Tickets go on pre-sale Sept. 12th at 9 a.m. EDT, on Ticketmaster.com.