Pastor Katy Fast leads an LGBTQ+-inclusive ministry in Dunedin

(Photo courtesy St. Mark’s Lutheran Church)

The Good Page features positive LGBTQ+ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, uplifting and inspiring stories highlighting locals in our community. In this issue we introduce Pastor Katy Fast, an LGBTQ+ ally who leads St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Dunedin.

Since a fateful first visit with her spouse in 2015, Fast felt like she had found her home at the church.

“It was definitely a ‘God thing,’ not a me thing,” she recalls. “We felt so welcomed and love each time we visited. I could feel God’s presence through the caring people.”

Fast became the church’s pastor in 2016. In the years since, the community and her colleagues have grown to see her as a leader at St. Mark’s in a way that allows everyone to feel comfortable and welcome.

“I worked with queer youth and young adults in Boston until I moved to St. Pete,” says Church Manager Jayms Battaglia. “Connecting with an ally like Katy helps me keep the faith that our allies are here and working hard as well.”

They also view Fast’s work in the community as promoting safety and inclusion at a time where support is so needed — particularly in the church.

“For so many in our LGBTQIA+ community, religion is a very touchy subject,” Battaglia says. “So many of our siblings have been hurt, thrown away and discarded in the name of God, the Bible or religion in general. Pastor Katy brings a level of compassion and welcoming to the St. Mark community and Dunedin that signals that ‘you are safe here.’

“It’s because of Pastor Katy’s work that the community is welcoming, accepting, brave, out and open at Pride events, and in our larger community in Dunedin,” they continue. “She is the real deal when it comes to being open and accepting as a pastor. “

Fast understands that she cannot fully understand what it is like to live as an LGBTQ+ person but believes that her allyship is her calling. Supporting this community is so important to her work and faith because she believes God dwells in and shines through the community.

“I believe that God has created all LGBTQIA+ people as beautiful and perfect… as they are,” Fast notes. “What I want to make theologically clear is that God created and loves LGBTQIA+ exactly as who they are created to be: Beautiful. Bad Ass. Perfect. I believe that God created humanity in a beautiful rainbow of diversity — people of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.

“LGBTQIA+ are beloved children of God and they deserve love, care, freedom, justice and equity in our world,” she continues. “I also believe that LGBTQIA+ are some of the bravest people I know — living courageously as their authentic selves. God loves you. Our church loves you. This pastor loves you.”

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is committed to inclusion and acceptance as part of the Reconciling in Christ Congregation.

This means all people are welcomed without regard to race, family or economic status, gender identity, sexual orientation or differing abilities.

They also advocate for the acceptance, full participation and liberation of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions within the Lutheran Church.

Fast says she is ready to do the hard work to see equality amongst the LGBTQ+ community, noting that “I want to be part of the healing that I know God wants.”

St. Mark’s is dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community through a number of initiatives, including an LGBTQIA+ and Allies Fellowship group that meets monthly to support congregants.

“We are a group of folks who identify as [LGBTQ+] and allies who enjoy gathering to discuss recent topics, share experiences and bring our whole selves to the table,” it’s described on the church’s website.

The church has also partnered with other local congregations for St Pete Pride and other major events.

“We are a testament to the fact that we are stronger together,” Fast says. “Joining together across organizations and churches, we can and will fight for a better world for all our LGBTQIA+ siblings.”

Learn more at STMLC.com.

