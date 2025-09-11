PHOTOS: Drag fundraiser raises $5.3K for HIV programs at The Center Orlando

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | Staff members from The LGBT+ Center Orlando and SAVOY Orlando donned their best drag attire Sept. 9 to entertain and raise money for The Center’s HIV program and A Walk for Change.

Turnabout: The Center vs. SAVOY Orlando was hosted by George Wallace, CEO of The Center Orlando, and SAVOY’s Chantel Reshae.

The talent ranged from lip-syncing and live singing to death drops and splits. For the first time in the event’s history, The Center won overall, collecting the most tips both in person and through online donations.

The top three performers based on tips were: Corey Mahon as Velocity with The Center, Jimmy Jaymes as Ms. Geriatric with SAVOY and Nicole Sorenson as Officer Bob with The Center.

Collectively, the turnabout performers raised $5,368 after web, cash and post show donations came in for HIV programming at The Center, with 100% of the funds going toward the 2025–26 advocacy programs to help those living with HIV cover medical expenses, transportation, utilities and rent.

Watermark Out News attended the ceremony and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.