Watermark Out News Issue 32.19: Cuisine, Cocktails & Community

Cuisine, Cocktails & Community: New and reimagined safe spaces give LGBTQ+ Floridians somewhere to celebrate. Multiple protesters arrested, freed at Pulse crosswalk. Tampa Bay project paints free LGBTQ+ murals.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

MOMMA KNOWS BEST | Page 15

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

CUISINE, COCKTAILS & COMMUNITY | Page 20

SAFE SPACES | Page 20

