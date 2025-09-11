Watermark Out News Issue 32.19: Cuisine, Cocktails & Community

Cuisine, Cocktails & Community: New and reimagined safe spaces give LGBTQ+ Floridians somewhere to celebrate. Multiple protesters arrested, freed at Pulse crosswalk. Tampa Bay project paints free LGBTQ+ murals.
CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08
Multiple protesters arrested, freed at Pulse crosswalk.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Pinellas County project paints free inclusive murals.
MOMMA KNOWS BEST | Page 15
Momma Ashley Rose returns with her column.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Dunedin pastor leads an LGBTQ+ inclusive ministry.
CUISINE, COCKTAILS & COMMUNITY | Page 20
New and reimagined safe spaces give LGBTQ+ Floridians somewhere to celebrate.
SAFE SPACES | Page 20
LGBTQ+ venues in Central Florida and Tampa Bay represent the communities they serve.
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!