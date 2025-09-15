Orlando Police investigating incident outside of Pulse

Orlando advocates at Pulse Aug. 21. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | The Orlando Police Department is investigating an incident outside of the Pulse site after a local activist said he was assaulted Sept. 13.

Zane Aparicio, a 39-year-old also known as Cait Aldebrandt, was among the protestors arrested and freed last month for protesting Florida’s removal of Pulse’s crosswalk. Officials are investigating the alleged assault after he shared he was punched and kicked in the face.

The police have not provided further details. Aldebrandt said he was attacked by a person who has been driving by Pulse since last week, advising the person had been shouting slurs and showing obscene hand gestures.

The unidentified person pulled up in a Tesla and was with a female passenger. The man then started to remove the Pride flags, according to Aldebrandt.

Aldebrandt admitted to chasing after the man in the Tesla to stop him from leaving, according to WFTV9. He is planning to press charges when or if the man they say attacked them is found and arrested.

The incident led to the cancelation of a rally at Pulse Sept. 14.