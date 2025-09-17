Creative Pinellas confirms funding loss after Pinellas County vote

The Pinellas County Commissioners vote to defund Creative Pinellas Sept. 4. (Screenshot via the Pinellas County Commission)

LARGO, Fla. | Creative Pinellas announced Sept. 17 that the Pinellas County Board of Commissioners’ vote to defund the arts organization earlier this month is final.

Pinellas County Chair Brian Scott proposed defunding Creative Pinellas just days before the governing body held a vote on its 2025-26 budget Sept. 4. Commissioners voted 5-2 to eliminate over $150,000 that the organization receives from a general operating fund ahead of a second budget vote Sept. 18.

In addition to Scott, Commissioners Chris Latvala, Kathleen Peters, Chris Scherer and Vince Nowicki voted to defund Creative Pinellas. Commissioners Dave Eggers and Rene Flowers voted against his proposal.

Established in 2011, Creative Pinellas has traditionally provided funding and support to local artists while connecting businesses, tourists and the public with the region’s arts community. “This is not about defunding the arts as a whole, but about removing support for the county’s designated local arts agency that serves artists, residents and the cultural community,” the organization shared ahead of time.

“Creative Pinellas drives economic growth, supports artists and strengthens our region as an arts and cultural destination,” they added. “Losing this support would have a devastating impact on Pinellas County.”

Over 100 advocates attended the commission’s Sept. 4 meeting, detailing their support for the nonprofit’s work. CEO Margaret Murray was among them, asking for an additional year of funding to allow implementation of other funding initiatives and address other concerns.

Following the vote, Creative Pinellas shared their “deep gratitude” for supporters. They advised they were “assessing the immediate and longer-term impacts” while “exploring possible paths forward.”

“No single vote (or 5 votes) can erase the creativity, resilience and care this community shows every day,” Creative Pinellas noted Sept. 5. “Your support has strengthened our resolve to remain part of an arts ecosystem that is collaborative, accessible and worthy of Pinellas County.”

Creative Pinellas asked supporters to contact the region’s Tourism Development Council and Board of County Commissioners on Sept. 10, asking them to “carefully reconsider defunding Creative Pinellas” on Sept. 18. The organization was expected to return to the commission meeting for the vote but confirmed Sept. 17 that they would not.

“Last week at a joint tourism and commission meeting, the county chairman read a statement that was crystal clear: the decision on Sept. 4 to remove funding for Creative Pinellas in the proposed 2025-26 budget is set and final,” they shared. “Creative Pinellas will not be at Thursday’s budget meeting. The county has moved on, and we are marching forward as well and ask that you do the same.

“We are so grateful for the incredible show of support and advocacy we’ve already experienced over the past few weeks,” they continued. “But now, let’s use our time and our collective power wisely and productively to look ahead and help us build something new.”

Creative Pinellas also confirmed that the nonprofit has reduced its staff and canceled immediate programming. Updates regarding future events and programs are expected soon.

“As always, we appreciate your heart and passion for the arts and for Creative Pinellas,” they concluded. “We look forward to sharing what’s ahead for us in the coming week and months ahead.”

Read more below:

For more information about Creative Pinellas, visit CreativePinellas.org.