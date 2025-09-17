PHOTOS: AHF relocates Orlando Healthcare Center & Pharmacy, celebrates with grand opening

(Photo by Aidan Carmody)

ORLANDO | AIDS Healthcare Foundation relocated its Orlando Healthcare Center & Pharmacy Sept. 17 and invited the community to celebrate with a ribbon cutting and tour.

With the same same and a new space, AHF said patients can expect the same world-class HIV care, trusted pharmacy services and supportive team they already know.

Michael Weinstein, president of AHF, said Florida is ground zero for the HIV epidemic in the United States. Since 1987, AHF has cared for millions of people living with HIV and AIDS worldwide.

“There are 500,000 people in the U.S. who are HIV positive, who are not in routine care … we have to close that gap,” Weinstein says.

Weinstein was very proud to let community members know that STD services will be added to the new location, free of charge.

State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani and Orlando Commissioner Shaniqua Rose attended the grand opening. Russell Walker, AHF deputy bureau chief, gave opening statements and said he was looking forward to the growth of the new location.

“In using our pharmacy ensures you are not funding a shareholder but you’re ensuring the services within your own area and around the world are being serviced to provide overall health in communities,” Walker says. “AHF is here for everyone regardless of their ability to pay.”

Watermark Out News attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Aidan Carmody.