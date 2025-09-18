New and reimagined safe spaces give LGBTQ+ Floridians somewhere to celebrate

LGBTQ+ Floridians have found refuge in Central Florida and Tampa Bay for decades, building community not just in our homes but through our safe havens. Some have been restaurants, some have been bars and some have been hotels, while some have even been all three.

Among others, these LGBTQ+-focused venues have flourished and faltered in cities like Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa.One-stop shops have included Orlando’s Parliament House, which closed in 2020 after 45 years — though a reformatted return is often teased — and St. Petersburg’s Suncoast and Flamingo Resorts. The two venues operated for around a decade each from 1998 until 2019.

Central Florida and Tampa Bay have also been home to multiple Hamburger Mary’s eateries, a franchise known for its drinks, dining and drag. Visitors and residents have enjoyed locations in Brandon, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Orlando.

Hamburger Mary’s Orlando was the last of those to close, leaving its location in downtown Orlando after 16 years in 2024. It is expected to reopen in the greater Central Florida region.

Until then, the venue is doing more than providing a safe space to “eat, drink and be Mary.” Its owners successfully blocked Florida’s “anti-drag” law in 2023, an ongoing matter the state sought to revisit last month.

The legal challenge is just one example of how LGBTQ+ venues can impact the communities they serve. After the Florida Department of Transportation removed the rainbow crosswalk at Pulse Aug. 21, a tribute to the 49 lives lost at the former LGBTQ+ bar, Orlando’s hospitality industry found other ways to speak out.

“If our state leaders want to erase symbols of pride and acceptance, then we’ll create even more of them,” Se7en Bites Owner Trina Gregory announced Aug. 24. The restaurant hosted Parking Spaces for Pride Sept. 15, turning 49 private parking spaces into works of art in “a stand for love, diversity and artistic expression.”

SAVOY Orlando also responded. The fan favorite LGBTQ+ bar unveiled an inclusive Pride-colored display on its windows Sept. 3.

“We thought it was important to visibly put something out to support the LGBT+ community,” says Joshua Cooper, SAVOY’s co-owner. “The current political climate is scary … so we wanted to do something that would stand out to let people know we are there and we aren’t going anywhere. The community deserves a safe space.”

St. Petersburg’s Cocktail — a key part of Tampa Bay’s latest LGBTQ+ resort — also took a stand. Condemning the removal of the crosswalk, they announced their storefront’s own rainbow redesign via social media Aug. 21.

“We will not stand by and be erased,” they shared. “… we will install new graphics across the front of our building putting our PRIDE on display. We are proud and will not fight quietly.”

The installation was finished Sept. 2, the day FDOT removed St. Petersburg’s Progressive Pride street mural. Cocktail also served as a central hub during a community protest nearby the mural the day prior.

“We will make sure they regret taking our rainbow because we can come back stronger,” the venue noted.

Of course, LGBTQ+ safe spaces have found other ways to showcase their Pride over the years. Clearwater’s Pro Shop Pub, which has operated since 1976, is celebrated not just as an LGBTQ+ venue but as one of the city’s oldest businesses — and in Orlando, the ever-evolving Southern Nights is one of Central Florida’s oldest LGBTQ+ clubs.

Enigma’s rainbow lighting has illuminated St. Petersburg skies for most of the last decade, while in Tampa, the 14-year-old Bradley’s on 7th announced its plans for the next decade in Ybor. Those plans include Utopia Road Bar & Courtyard, its sister site.

These establishments aren’t alone. Patrons continue to celebrate authenticity at Orlando venues like BarCodes, Hank’s Bar, District Dive and more, while Tampa Bay venues like Blur, Lucky Star, The Garage, MR D’z Men’s Emporium, Thyrst and others make their mark.

All of these are a part of an LGBTQ+ legacy that new venues hope to build upon, creating a safe space during what many local business owners call a critical time for the community.

Watermark Out News spoke with four new and recently reimagined LGBTQ+ safe spaces about their businesses, though new locales Disco Pony Nightclub in Tampa and Heatwave in Orlando did not respond to requests for comment.

Learn about these LGBTQ+ venues here and visit their websites for more information.

ANTHEM ORLANDO

100 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. 407- 279-0609; AnthemOrlando.com

(Photo courtesy Anthem)

In a space that represents a movement, Anthem Orlando was created as a tribute to those who taught resilience and fought for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Michael Vacirca, owner and co-founder of the soon-to-open establishment, says places like Anthem send a clear message that those in the LGBTQ+ community are welcomed, celebrated and safe. He wants Anthem to be a home base for inclusion and joy.

“It’s more important than ever to have safe spaces in Central Florida cause they’re not just venues, really they’re lifelines for our community,” Vacirca says.

With construction well underway and teams from New York fabricating the lighting and sound, all demolition is completed, and a redesigned HVAC system has been put in place.

“Not only will we have top-tier entertainment, but we definitely have a premier focus on safety, inclusivity and accessibility,” Vacirca shares. “We’re meeting all DA requirements. We spent [a great amount of time] grinding all of the floors so that the floors are completely even… we want to make sure that the space is open for and accessible for everybody.”

The venue is hoping to open before the end of the year and will be located in the former “Saddle Up” bar in downtown Orlando.

It will feature a bar, restaurant and event space, hosting parties, drag shows and other community-focused events. A menu is being created tailored specifically for the community by an executive chef.

Leading up to its grand opening, Anthem has held pop-up events to bring the community together. Its most recent gathering was held over Labor Day weekend and was called Anthem Golden Hour and the Afterglow Labor Day Weekend Party.

Vacirca says people have told him at the pop-up events that they can feel the inclusivity and branding Anthem is promoting. He says the community response has been overwhelming in the best possible way.

“They told us how much they’ve missed having a true LGBT venue downtown,” Vacirca explains. “How excited they are to see Anthem taking shape. They’re very impressed by that as well, which, that’s a dedication to my construction team.”

The one thing Vacirca is hoping to see is a renewed sense of spirit for the city. He says people should focus on the fact that our LGBTQ+ community is strong, persevering and thriving.

Vacirca wants Anthem to create a lasting legacy in the city. He feels that Anthem will build something that will stand as a constant space in the lives of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I personally want Anthem to be a place where people fall in love,” Vacirca says. “They discover new artists, they celebrate milestones, they find chosen family and friends. I think these safe spaces matter, but joyful spaces matter just as much.”

Although there is no set date for the opening, the venue is already ahead of schedule and has started its hiring cycle. Equipment ordered has been completed and processed as they are waiting for deliveries.

“Anthem is going to be more than just a club to come and party,” Vacirca shares. “It’s a community hub that’s going to really bring people together from different generations and help the community reconnect.”

KURT’S PLACE

3703 Henderson Blvd., Tampa. 813-284-0461; Facebook.com/KurtsPlace

(Photo by Dylan Todd)



When Tampa’s City Side Lounge announced it would close after more than three decades this year, Kurt King had an idea. He’d repurpose it into not just a safe space, but Kurt’s Place.

The entrepreneur’s name is synonymous with LGBTQ+ nightlife in Tampa Bay. He previously owned the greater region’s four Hamburger Mary’s restaurants and operated LGBTQ+ bars like Baxter’s.

King announced City Side would become Kurt’s Place in late February, with a tentative opening of early March.

“The younger generation, they don’t need gay bars and safe spaces [the way older generations did] and don’t know what we had to go through,” he told Watermark Out News at the time. “… we need to get our power back. We need to get our rights back.

“At one time we had 18 bars in Tampa and now we’re down to four — I just want to have a safe place to go, a bar for open-minded people where everybody’s welcome,” he added.

The opening was delayed until Aug. 7. King says he was “excited to finally be able to reopen in South Tampa where I first started.” His efforts are supported by industry veterans and co-owners Hunter Vance and Michael Wilson, also known as Sheriff Mike.

“It’s been a great experience and outpouring of support from the community that the space is back open,” Wilson says. “That’s the biggest thing that we keep hearing. Our grand opening was like a huge family reunion.”

The space offered a return to form for Melanie Minyon as well. In addition to bartending and leading events like Drag Bingo, the entertainer is a manager at Kurt’s Place.

“I’d been pretty much out of the scene and out of the business for a while, and had never bartended. The patrons are so patient and have been so supportive,” she says. “It’s such a great crowd of people.”

Kurt’s Place is continuing City Side’s traditional happy hour and offers daily specials, a limited menu of food and plenty of entertainment options.

They include recurring Latin and open stage nights and even shows produced in partnership with Sawmill Resort. The campground is a staple in Dade City.

“In this political climate, it’s more important than ever that we all still have somewhere to come,” Wilson explains. “The internet is just not enough. It’s not enough for us to just jump on there and throw a quote out and pass on a meme … We still need to have our spaces to come together. That’s still what’s most important.

“You can only feel so much emotion through the internet or through an app. That human interaction still matters,” he continues. “It also gives the younger and older crowds time to come together and learn from each other. This bar is great for bringing different demographics together.”

“The crew that we have here is just amazing,” Minyon adds. “We all enjoy being a part of Kurt’s Place and we’re all excited about this next adventure.”

Above all else, King says he wants the community to know “it’s our bar for everyone.”

THE BALL

49 24th St. N., St. Petersburg. 727-258-7626; TheBallStPete.com

(Photo courtesy The Ball)

The Ball quickly became a St. Petersburg staple after opening in February. It’s the latest venture from Pour Behavior Hospitality’s David Fischer, whose team is responsible for Cocktail, The Wet Spot and Mari Jean Hotel.

“We tried to create another space we felt was missing in the LGBTQ+ offerings in the city,” Fisher shared at the time. “We wanted a bar and lounge atmosphere where conversations could be had while enjoying the company of friends and loved ones.”

Originally a religious-themed speakeasy known as The Saint, the venue was redesigned to further cement the complex’s status as an LGBTQ+ destination. It’s billed as a “pop art paradise” with décor that pays homage to the disco ball and LGBTQ+ icons past and present.

Its drink menu includes over 15 signature cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Their namesakes include queer entertainers and activists like Elton John, Marsha P. Johnson, Freddie Mercury, Elliot Page and Chappel Roan. They also serve “elevated tapas inspired by classic bar bites” like popcorn chicken.

“When we opened The Ball, we knew that we wanted the space to challenge the average expectation of an LGBTQ+ bar,” says Marketing & Events Manager Evelyn Long. “The intention was to create a space where queer people could have a high-end, unique experience, complete with craft cocktails and ‘wow-factor’ elements like our working go-go showers, all set in a beautiful lounge.”

It was more than that, she adds, noting that Pour Behavior “envisioned a space specifically curated for the entire LGBTQ+ spectrum of identities and our allies, as opposed to focusing on one demographic.”

It’s why they feature all-gender dancers and have specifically produced events centering the trans community and more.

“We really couldn’t have anticipated this level of support from our community,” Long says. “It’s been really wonderful to see people come together and feel a sense of deep belonging in the space. As time has gone on, we’ve learned even more about what the community is looking for and we strive to bring those experiences to people.”

Newer offerings include the monthly Bears & Bubbles, a collaboration with the Tampa Bay Bears held once a month and the cheekily named Disco Tits. The queer women’s night is held every first and third Friday.

“The Ball has provided an amazing opportunity to serve underrepresented parts of the LGBTQ+ community, especially the sapphic and trans communities,” Long explains. “As a queer woman myself, I can attest to how common it is, even in larger cities, to struggle to find sapphic spaces — let alone ones that are free, fun and inclusive.”

She says that’s more important than ever given the decline of lesbian bars across the U.S. According to the Lesbian Bar Project, which tracks the establishments, only 38 remain nationwide.

“We are really proud to provide an upscale, sexy, trans-inclusive queer women’s event for the community on a regular basis,” Long says. She adds that The Ball is working on new efforts to center the trans community as well.

“Sadly, there are forces working to silence marginalized people, including the LGBTQ+ community,” she notes. “We as queer people shoulder that burden, and it can be a heavy load to carry … it can really make a difference to have a safe place to go and forget about the outside world. It’s truly been such a joy to offer that to our guests.”

OUTPOST NEIGHBORHOOD TAVERN

227 N. Eola Dr., Orlando. 407-203-0447; OutpostORL.com

(Photo by Dylan Todd)

Located in Thornton Park, Outpost Neighborhood Tavern is an LGBTQ+-owned, modern American eatery with some Southern influence.

Devon Tillmon, owner and executive chef, says people give him thanks for creating a safe space but he feels that Orlando has always been accepting.

“I’ve been in the restaurant industry for a long time and for me it’s having a place for everyone to come, no matter who you are because if you’re not just accepting for your own community, you have to be accepting for everybody,” Tillmon says. “And I’ve always been in that mentality.”

The restaurant is a collaboration between Tillmon, who has over 30 years of restaurant experience and the commissioner and creator of the OUT Sports League, John Teixeria. They collaborated after they both found their interests aligned to create a queer sports bar in Orlando.

The venue held an official ribbon-cuttong ceremony Sept. 5 and Tillmon says that since opening in July, they have received a great response regarding the food and the service. He says reviews highlight how flavorful and well executed the food is.

The menu features appetizers, sandwiches and plenty of sides.

“We came out to create a space that was warm, welcoming, upbeat, for everyone to enjoy,” Tillmon shares. “And that’s what we feel that we’ve done because we allow the employees, especially the service staff, to be themselves, to be who they are, to be comfortable in their own skin.”

The staff is diverse with some being LGBTQ+ community members while others are allies. He says when everybody that works in an establishment feels comfortable then everyone else feels comfortable when they patronize it.

Tillmon has heard from customers that they like the layout of the restaurant and how the bar and kitchen flow. With over 100 reviews on Google, most of the reviews are five stars.

Since the restaurant partners with OUT Sports League, Tillmon wants members to come to the tavern after their games.

“That was one of the ideas behind why we were starting this together, to become a centralized place for all of those people that play in the leagues to be able to come and enjoy themselves after they’ve already played, before they go home for the evening,” Tillmon says.

There will be other events that will take place at Outpost like weddings and weekly brunches. A wedding took place at the restaurant for the couple’s reception who then got married at Lake Eola. They came back for dinner and drinks afterwards.

Tillmon hopes to partner with the EO Inn located upstairs to have more events that can incorporate the space as well.

“We’re just here to be part of the community as a whole, not just the gay community, but the Orlando community,” Tillmon shares. “We’re not going to be for everybody, and nobody should be for everybody, but we want to make sure that we are for the people that come in, that we are accepting and open.”