PHOTOS: Out for Business Tampa Bay benefits Trans Network at The Study

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and Watermark Out News’ Out for Business Tampa Bay returned Sept. 17 at The Study.

The bi-monthly networking social featured light bites provided by the restaurant and a raffle benefiting Trans Network. The nonprofit detailed their work serving trans Floridians and attendees participated in raffles, receiving prizes generously donated by Gold & Diamond Source, the Mahaffey, Noble Crust and the Straz Center.

View photos from the evening below.