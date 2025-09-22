Former Orange County advocate Matthew Inman receives maximum sentence for child pornography charges

Matthew Inman mugshot. (from seminolebusted.com)

ORLANDO | Matthew Inman was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Sept. 17, the statutory maximum for his charges. He was arrested on charges of transportation of child sex abuse material.

Inman, 40, was the former treasurer and board member for the Orange County Democratic Party, president of the Rainbow Democrats and an employee for Visit Orlando.

“According to court documents, between August and October 2024, Inman received, downloaded, and saved several videos of CSAM to his phone,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida stated in a press release. The videos depicted adults sexually assaulting young boys.

In October 2024, Inman had been visiting Las Vegas where he conversed with the undercover officer. During the online chats, which took place on the cruising app Sniffies and the messaging app Telegram, Inman expressed interest in meeting and sexually assaulting the 9-year-old child.

On June 5, Inman pled guilty to the charges. The Orange County Democratic Party and Rainbow Democrats condemned his actions and removed him from all positions. Visit Orlando also confirmed he was terminated.