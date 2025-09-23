Rainbow Roots Festival to celebrate LGBTQ+ history and art in Lakeland

(Logo via the Rose Dynasty Foundation)

LAKELAND, Fla. | The Rose Dynasty Foundation in partnership with Pineapple Healthcare are launching the Rainbow Roots Festival, a celebration of LGBTQ+ history and artwork.

The Rainbow Roots Festival will be from noon-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, and will take place at the Lake Mirror Auditorium in Lakeland. Attendees will be able to purchase merchandise and art from local queer vendors and more.

“The Rose Dynasty Foundation aimed to create an event celebrating queer history and art because they are an essential component of Pride,” Jason DeShazo, executive director, said in a press release. “We chose October for this event because it is LGBTQ+ History Month and National Coming Out Day.”

The foundation’s founder is also widely known as Momma Ashley Rose, its figurehead.

This event is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to partake in the designated art area to express themselves. There will be family friendly performances occurring throughout the day.

The Rose Dynasty Foundation has ensured that adequate security measures are in place to ensure that the Rainbow Roots Festival is safe and accessible for all guests.

Prior to the Rainbow Roots Festival, on Friday Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. the Rose Dynasty Foundation, the First United Methodist Church and the Interfaith Coalition of Polk County are coming together to put on a screening of the documentary “1946” at the Sirrhosis Building.

On Saturday, Oct. 11, a drag show celebrating drag queens over the age of 40 “who paved the way for greater acceptance” featuring Kathryn Nevets and more will be taking place at 8 p.m. It costs $8 to attend.

“I think right now more than ever is the time to come together and celebrate how deep the roots of queer art and history run,” DeShazo said.

Read more below from the initial announcement:

For more information about Rainbow Roots Festival, visit RoseDynastyFoundationInc.org.