St Pete Pride, Winter Pride confirm 2026 celebrations after Tampa Pride’s pause

Come OUT St. Pete’s Progressive Pride flag is unfurled at St Pete Pride 2025 in the Grand Central District, where Winter Pride is also held. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride, Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration, and Winter Pride, Tampa Bay’s newest, have each confirmed they will return in 2026.

The St. Petersburg-based events confirmed the news after Tampa Pride announced a one-year hiatus and the termination of its former president Sept. 19. The nonprofit cited the “current political and economic climate,” “challenges with corporate sponsorships,” “reductions in … grant funding” and more.

Tampa Pride last welcomed thousands to Ybor in March. Organizers said the 2026 pause will help them “reassess our long-term strategy,” an announcement that followed mounting calls for a change in leadership and greater financial transparency.

St Pete Pride responded to the news first, sharing the organization “isn’t going anywhere” just months after this year’s 23rd celebration.

“During Tampa Pride’s one year pause, be assured that we remain firmly committed to keeping Pride alive across Tampa Bay,” St Pete Pride shared Sept. 20. “Our LGBTQ+ community deserves safe spaces, joyful celebrations, and lasting visibility, and that’s exactly what we’ll keep building.

“St Pete Pride still has events coming later this year, and planning for our 2026 celebration is already underway,” they continued. “Together, we’ll ensure Pride doesn’t just survive, but thrives for generations to come.”

Winter Pride, which held its inaugural celebration in February and became a nonprofit in April, followed suit Sept. 22.

“We want to acknowledge the difficult announcement from our friends at Tampa Pride,” the organization shared via social media. “Their decision to pause the 2026 festival and parade wasn’t made lightly. Carrie and the Tampa Pride Board have poured years of dedication into uplifting our LGBTQIA+ community, and we’re grateful for their impact.

“This is also a reminder of the political and economic challenges facing Pride events across Florida,” Executive Director Rob Hall also noted in a press release. “Pride matters. It brings visibility, joy, and connection, and it creates safe spaces when they’re needed most.”

Winter Pride also noted that the organization “had an amazing first year” and is “planning an even bigger and better celebration” Feb. 15-22, 2026.

Before then, Come OUT St. Pete will celebrate National Coming Out Day Oct. 11. The organization will hold a Community Block Party from 2-6 p.m. on Central Ave. at 23rd St. between 1st Ave. S. Read more below:

For more information about Come OUT St. Pete, St Pete Pride and Winter Pride, visit ComeOUTStPete.org, StPetePride.org and WinterPrideSaintPete.com.