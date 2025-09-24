VIDEO: Universal releases final ‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer

(Photo via the “Wicked Movie” Facebook)

Universal has dropped the final trailer for “Wicked: For Good,” the sequel to the Broadway sensation turned major motion picture.

“Wicked: For Good” centers around the developing relationship between Elphaba and Glinda and their joint effort to save Oz.

Featuring a star-studded LGBTQ+ and ally cast, including Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, the film will premiere in the U.S. on Nov. 21.

Watch the trailer and view the poster below, via Universal Studios: