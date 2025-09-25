Latin Performing Arts Festival brings Latin culture to the Maitland Art Center

“Souvenirs” nonverbal performance. (Photo courtesy of Open Scene)

MAITLAND, Fla. | The fifth annual Latin Performing Arts Festival at the Maitland Art Center will showcases Latin music, dance and art through vibrant performances and events.

Throughout the week of Sept. 22-28, Open Scene will be hosting various Latin artists and transforming the Maitland Art Center into a world stage. All performances will take place from 8-10 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 28. Admission and parking are free to all guests with an online RSVP.

In the Mayan Courtyard Sept. 25 there will be live music outdoors during “Drums of Fire,” inspired by Afro-Caribbean percussion. A Flamenco Fusion show mixing bolero vocals combined with traditional flamenco will be taking place outdoors at the Lily Pond Sept. 26.

On Sept. 27 at the Rotary Plaza, a unique nonverbal performance from France combining shadow play, movement and dancing is premiering for the first time in the U.S. at this event.

The final night of the festival is on Sept. 28 and will include a live-music cabaret tribute about the history of Beny Moré with an appearance of the actor Franklin Virgüez at the Rotary Plaza.

For information and RSVP’s, visit OpenScene.org.