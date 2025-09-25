Renaissance Theatre Company raises over $20K during closure

Renaissance Theatre Company last month. (Watermark Out News file photo)

ORLANDO | Orlando community members have raised over $20,000 for Renaissance Theatre Company after it was forced to close until further notice due to a failed annual inspection.

The donations have come from over 200 donors as all shows on Sept. 19-20 were canceled.

An email sent from Donald Rupe, co-founder of the Renaissance Theatre Company, said the donations helped pay everyone for the missed performances. “Nosferatu” is the theater’s show with the highest revenue, Rupe said.

“I know we try to keep things light and cheeky, but please know that I take this all very seriously,” Rupe said. “I’ve temporarily suspended my own salary in an effort to lessen our financial obligation, and I’m working tirelessly to find ways to keep the momentum and the spirit of the Ren going strong.”

The Sept. 27 and Oct. 4 shows of “Nosferatu” have been moved to The Plaza Live as Rupe said the team at The Ren are looking for other venues to keep their shows going.

For updates on the shows and donations, visit RenTheatre.com