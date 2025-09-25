SoDo District launches initiative to expand Orlando’s public art scene

(Photo courtesy SoDo Main Street District)

ORLANDO | SoDo Main Street District announced Sept. 24 a new initiative designed to strengthen neighborhood pride and expand public art that “celebrates the unique character” of the Orlando community.

This move follows the removal of more than 50 custom, decorative crosswalks from the SoDo District by the Florida Department of Transportation regarding inconsistent “pavement surface markings.”

With a “visible absence” in SoDo, the Main Street program is responding with collaborative, community-driven action.

Nearly 60 decorative banners will be installed throughout the district and will be visible by the end of the September, in time for Orlando’s Come Out With Pride in October. With a minimum donation of $5 for “Orlando United” yard signs, available at Clean Eatz, the signs allow everyone to participate and display unity with pride.

Reusable totes are available for $15, with the saying “Orlando is Better in Color,” designed and produced locally with partners Threadbird and Palmr Style. Free posters that say “Orlando is Better in Color” are available at Clean Eatz for local businesses and residents to display their support

“This effort is about more than banners, signs, or tote bags — it’s about public art and a sense of place help us honor, remember, and also look forward,” Misty Heath, executive director of SoDo District, said in a press release. “Orlando United will always be part of SoDo’s story, and these projects celebrate our neighborhood’s unique character while ensuring we continue to build a creative, connected community filled with color, pride, and resilience.”

From these efforts, 100% of net proceeds will go directly toward future public art and beautification in the SoDo community. SoDo District is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

For more information, visit the donation site Orlando United.