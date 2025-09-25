Digital Publications

Watermark Out News Issue 32.20: Brand New Tour, Rainbow Rebrand

By Caitlin Sause

Brand New Tour: ‘The Wiz’ eases on down to Orlando and Tampa Bay. Rainbow Rebrand: Sarasota’s Gulfcoast Pride to debut under Project Pride’s new leadership. Se7enBites unites Orlando with Parking Spaces for Pride. Tampa Pride announces 2026 hiatus, president’s termination.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08
Se7enBites unites Orlando with Parking Spaces for Pride.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Tampa Pride announces 2026 hiatus, president’s termination.

QUEERLY BELOVED | Page 15
Rev. Jakob Hero-Shaw returns with his latest viewpoint.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Dr. Harris-Jackson details Hope and Serenity Health Services.

RAINBOW REBRAND | Page 20
Gulfcoast Pride to debut under Project Pride’s new leadership.

BRAND NEW TOUR | Page 23
“The Wiz” eases on down to Orlando and Tampa Bay.


See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More in Digital Publications

See More
See More