Watermark Out News Issue 32.20: Brand New Tour, Rainbow Rebrand

Brand New Tour: ‘The Wiz’ eases on down to Orlando and Tampa Bay. Rainbow Rebrand: Sarasota’s Gulfcoast Pride to debut under Project Pride’s new leadership. Se7enBites unites Orlando with Parking Spaces for Pride. Tampa Pride announces 2026 hiatus, president’s termination.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

QUEERLY BELOVED | Page 15

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

RAINBOW REBRAND | Page 20

BRAND NEW TOUR | Page 23

