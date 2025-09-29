PHOTOS: Pride Chamber celebrates resilience at 2025 Pride in Business Awards and Gala in Orlando

The Pride Chamber CEO Gina Duncan gives closing remarks at the Pride in Business Awards and Gala Sept. 27. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | The Pride Chamber presented its Pride in Business Awards and Gala Sept. 27, celebrating resilience at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando International Airport.

With over a 100 people in attendance, the night included an opening performance from Opera Orlando performer Laura Hodos who sang “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Misérables.”

Darcel Stevens hosted the ceremony and Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet, executive director of Hope CommUnity Center, was a keynote speaker. Sousa-Lazaballet thanked the audience for attending the gala and said he was filled with gratitude to see the community support.

“Thank you for being here, thank you for showing up … for the entrepreneurs, leaders, dreamers, survivors and fighters. Because resilience is not just a word, it’s our collective pulse,” Sousa-Lazaballet said.

Some of the winners were George Wallace, CEO of The Center Orlando, who won 2025 Outstanding Diversity and Inclusion Leader Award and Tee Rogers, Red Chair of The Pride Chamber, who won Chamber Volunteer of the Year.

From the silent auction, over $15,000 was raised on Give Butter from the audience as Stevens’ walked around to each table for donations.

Watermark Out News attended the Pride in Business Awards and Gala and you can view our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.