PHOTOS: ‘We Will Not Be Erased’ protest held at Orlando City Hall

ORLANDO | A small group of protesters chalked the sidewalk and pavement surrounding City Hall in downtown Orlando Sept. 28 for the “We Will Not Be Erased” protest.

The protest was peaceful and local activists said they had the permits to protest from 3-6 p.m. and the city was aware of the chalk demonstration. Participants drew hearts and wrote sayings like “Love is Love.”

Chris Blem, a chalk activist, said he was at City Hall because he is a concerned citizen. He says it’s important to protest as he wants to remind the younger generations that they have a place.

“I think its important that we as the LGBTQ community find a way to mobilize and organize and create a stronger coalition that isn’t different organization’s but somehow we can work together for the same cause,” Blem shares.

Jen Cousins, GLSEN Central Florida Chair, attended the protest and said she came to support the chalk activists as they have been taking time “out of their schedule every single day” to protest.

About an hour into the protest, families came over from the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts after seeing a show and some kids chalked the pavement with the protesters.

“It’s incredibly important that we show the younger generation that there’s nothing scary about our community,” Cousins says. “They’re just seeing that the world is beautiful and there’s lots of beautiful people in it who are chalking rainbows on the sidewalk at City Hall.”

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.