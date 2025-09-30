Orange County Commissioners unanimously approve $5M funding agreement for Pulse Memorial

(Screenshot of Orange County City Council meeting via YouTube)

ORLANDO | The Orange County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Sept. 30 to approve a funding agreement for the Pulse Memorial.

The county’s $5 million contribution project toward the Pulse Memorial consists of three annual payment installments with payment one for $1.6 million due on Nov. 1. Payment two for $1.6 million will be due on Nov. 1, 2026 and payment three for $1.6 million is due on Nov. 1, 2027.

Commissioner Kelly Martinez Semrad commented she wanted to add “on behalf of the people of Orange County” to the documents about the Pulse Memorial.

However, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other board members expressed that this was an unnecessary amendment that would delay the process, and they were unwilling to amend the documents.

“We have been talking about this for a really long time, so I think at this point I’m not comfortable doing anything that would delay anything for even five minutes,” commissioner Nicole H. Wilson remarked.

Board members echoed this concern and were determined to move forward voting on the consent agenda.

“We are all united as a community to know that this community stands together, and I feel comfortable moving forward because its time. Its way past time,” commissioner Mayra Uribe stated.

Moments after these remarks, the board unanimously approved item C-1: Funding Agreement between Orange County and the City of Orlando for Pulse Memorial.

The City of Orlando approved the funding deal Sept. 8 with $7 million coming from the city. The $12 million plan is expected to begin design by October, with construction expected to begin in 2026.

View the full meeting here: