PHOTOS: SAVOY Orlando hosts inaugural Miss Center Orlando pageant

ORLANDO | SAVOY Orlando hosted the inaugural Miss Center Orlando, a pageant created by SAVOY’s entertainment director Chantel Reshae, as a fundraiser for The LGBT+ Center Orlando Sept. 29.

With the goal of providing a local entertainer a platform to represent The Center throughout their year reign, the pageant showcased advocacy, resilience and diversity within the community.

The pageant was emceed by Trixie Deluxxe, host of SAVOY’s Drag Me to Brunch on Sundays. Seven contestants competed for the crown: Celine the Queen, Sheila from Accounting, Diana Diamond, Angela Lovettt, Remini Mogul, Ginger Beer and Altesse Aurum.

The judge panel consisted of The Center CEO George Wallace, COO Nikole Parker, Danny Garcia, board president and Watermark Out News sales director, SAVOY Orlando owner Brandon Bracale-Llewellyn and local drag legend Willie Tilmon, also known as Geraldine Jones.

Contestants showcased an evening gown look, a Q&A and a performance. After the scores were tallied, the winners were announced with Sheila from Accounting as second runner-up, Remini Mogul as first runner-up and highest score in talent. Crown and title of the first-ever Miss Center Orlando was given to Altesse Aurum, who scored highest in evening gown and Q&A.

When asked about the evening’s results, Wallace said he was very happy and believed the right people had won. When asked specifically about Altesse, he said he was very excited for her and looks forward to watching her grow and represent The Center over the next year as Miss Center Orlando.

