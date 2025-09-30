Watermark Out News Giveaway: ‘Nosferatu’ at The Plaza Live

ORLANDO | Renaissance Theater Company is giving Watermark Out News readers the chance to enter their coven for “Nosferatu” Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. at The Plaza Live.

Billed as the Ren’s “completely unique vampire experience,” the fan favorite “Nosferatu” is detailed here. This 18+ event requires attendees to adhere to an all black dress code.

To enter our giveaway, fill out the form below. We will draw a winner on Oct. 3.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event you indicate before entering to win. One entry per email. Multiple entries will be deleted. Please be sure it’s an email you check frequently as that is the only way we have to contact you. Tickets will be available at the venue.