As federal gov’t shuts down, Trump blames Democrats, trans people

Despite attempts by Republicans and Democrats in Congress to reach a compromise on the budget, the federal government shut down on Sept. 30.

As of 12:01 on Wednesday morning, the government is shut down and relies on lawmakers to make a deal to secure funding. Republicans failed to make an agreement with Democrats and are blaming them for the shutdown, while Democrats point fingers at Republicans for cutting tax credits for healthcare that will result in millions paying significantly higher monthly insurance premiums next year.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both from New York, have said they will not allow a bill funding the government to pass without extending subsidies for health insurance plans purchased through the Affordable Care Act. Republicans have attempted to pass short-term spending measures that didn’t include the healthcare provision.

The Democratic backed subsidies would extend Obamacare tax credits, which would prevent higher costs for healthcare.

While legislators continue working their way toward funding the federal government on the Hill, the Trump administration is using the shutdown to blame Democrats and to justify the firing of federal employees.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates about 750,000 federal employees may be furloughed.

In the White House press briefing room, a video of Democrats discussing past government shutdowns played on a loop as the president continued to blame the Democratic Party and “woke” issues—including transgender people.

“A lot of good can come from shut downs. We can get rid of a lot of things. They’d be Democrat things,” Trump said last night.

“They want open borders. Men playing in women’s sports. They want transgender for everybody.”

It is unclear how long the shutdown will continue, as it will require 60 votes in the Senate to end.

