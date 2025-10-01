‘Mid-Century Modern’ on Hulu canceled after one season

(Photo via Hulu’s Facebook)

After just 10 episodes, “Mid-Century Modern” on Hulu has been canceled.

Set in Palm Springs, “Mid-Century Modern” followed three gay best friends “of a certain age” who spend their golden years living together after a death brings them together. Its soles season drew comparisons to “Golden Girls” and other sitcoms.

Premiering this past March, the comedy starred Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, Nathan Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Linda Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman and Nathan Lee Graham as Arthur Broussard. The show was produced by Ryan Murphy, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan James Burrows along with 20th century television and director James Burrows.

Actress Linda Lavin, who passed away in 2024, played Bunny’s mother as one of the final roles in her career. She was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series during the 2025 Gotham TV Awards for her role.

“Ten great episodes … Not enough. But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched,” executive producer Max Mutchnick wrote in an Instagram post on Sept. 29.

Despite being popular with LGBTQ+ people, Hulu has decided to cancel the show. In the comments of Deadline Hollywood Facebook post about the cancelation, fans of the show expressed their remorse.

The show was nominated for four Primetime Emmys after its premiere but did not win.

