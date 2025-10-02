Sarasota’s Gulfcoast Pride to debut under Project Pride’s new leadership

Project Pride Executive Director Tom Edwards. (Photo courtesy Project Pride)

Sarasota’s Rosemary District will soon be filled with queer joy as Gulfcoast Pride makes its highly anticipated debut on Saturday, Oct. 25 from noon-5 p.m., hosted by local nonprofit Project Pride.

The organization promises a day of joy, resilience and community for people of all ages, backgrounds and identities. Organizers say the inaugural celebration — which was postponed due to Hurricane Milton last year — is especially meaningful.

Project Pride is determined to bring the community together in a show of unity, celebrating authenticity with over 100 local vendors, live entertainment, food trucks, an art zone, kids’ activities and a pet pageant. They say Gulfcoast Pride is poised to become the largest Pride event in Sarasota’s history.

Among the many highlights is the return of Zee Machine, the LA-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist known for his infectious hooks, soaring vocals and empowering live sets. His 2023 EP “Can I Be Honest…?” marked a breakthrough moment in his career, reaching the Top 10 on the iTunes Pop charts and connecting with listeners in deeply personal ways.

Tracks from the project have since accumulated millions of streams and fueled a sold-out international tour with fellow artist Bentley Robles, with which he performs as the LGBTQ+ duo Tears & Gearz.

“People have said they felt very seen by it,” Zee Machine told Watermark Out News before last year’s cancellation. “At the end of the day, that’s what I really want — to see the way people connect with it in their heart.”

This won’t be Sarasota’s first encounter with the artist. In 2023, he stunned audiences as part of Project Pride’s annual Grand Carnival celebration.

“You just don’t get any better energy from a crowd than you do at festivals and Pride events,” he shared last year. “It’s a beautiful exchange of love and music.”

But the festival is about far more than great music and a fabulous party. It represents a deliberate step forward in the greater Gulf Coast’s commitment to embrace and uplift the LGBTQ+ community.

Sarasota is no stranger to Pride. For over three decades, Sarasota Pride served as a regional staple — one that was acquired by Project Pride in 2023. After the nonprofit also absorbed Manatee Pride from ALSO Youth, they chose to create Gulfcoast Pride.

“Rebranding to Gulfcoast Pride signals that Pride isn’t bound to city limits,” explains Project Pride Board President Justyn Hunter-Ceruti, who stepped into the leadership role in July. “It’s open to the entire Gulf Coast region. We’re breaking down silos, so this isn’t about one certain group: it’s about everyone. This is a place we can all call home.”

For organizers, the year delay has only fueled excitement.

“We anticipate more people attending than ever before,” Hunter-Ceruti says. “The LGBTQ+ community is getting so much pushback from local, county and state levels. People want to rally together to show support and express themselves through art, music and community. That collective energy is what Pride is all about.”

Hunter-Ceruti, who moved to Sarasota with his husband and young child four years ago, has been deeply involved with Project Pride for the past three years. Now he’s committed to guiding the organization into its next chapter.

“I want Project Pride to be a place where our community feels not only celebrated but also supported,” he notes. “It’s not enough to host events; we want to equip people with the tools to thrive.”

One initiative he’s particularly excited about is the Bullying Support Squad, launching next year. It will focus on equipping students with skills to build confidence and resilience if they encounter bullying. Parents will also receive resources to help support their children.

“It’s about long-term resilience,” Hunter-Ceruti explains. “We’re not typecasting people as victims. We’re empowering them with education and support.”

The lead-up to new programming like Gulfcoast Pride comes at a pivotal moment for Project Pride. In addition to its new board president, a new executive director has taken the reins.

Tom Edwards was named executive director last month, bringing decades of experience with him. The LGBTQ+ advocate also serves as a Sarasota County School Board member.

The community at large participated in a town hall Aug. 27, pictured left, to welcome him. For Edwards, Gulfcoast Pride represents a broader vision for the community.

“I’ve seen how special interest groups like people with disabilities, women, seniors, and LGBTQ+, Black, and Hispanic people are often siloed,” Edwards says. “But when we work together and when cultures share, we become stronger and understand each other more deeply. Rebranding is about merging those communities into one voice so we can build resilience and get the community we deserve.”

Edwards is no stranger to adversity. He lived through the AIDS crisis, serving on the committee of the Gay Men’s Health Crisis and working with Dr. Anthony Fauci to disseminate urgent medical information. That experience continues to shape his approach today.

Edwards’ dual role as a school board member and executive director has not come without scrutiny. Conservative community members in particular have questioned whether holding leadership positions in both education and an LGBTQ+ nonprofit could present a conflict of interest.

For Edwards, the distinction between the two roles is clear and valuable. He emphasizes that his school board position gives him a unique lens to hear directly from parents, teachers and students, insights that inform his nonprofit leadership in meaningful ways.

He views it as an opportunity to connect voices across the community and provide a safe platform for people to share their values and concerns.

“I’m proud to have been elected with strong support in a nonpartisan role, and I believe that moderate, reasoned voices are exactly what our community needs,” Edwards says. He describes himself as an “eternal optimist” who refuses to compromise on issues of right and wrong, and who believes deeply in values of diversity, equity and inclusion.

For him, standing firm in these principles is not only consistent with his school board service but essential to building resilience within the wider community. That same optimism carries into his vision for Gulfcoast Pride.

“I really feel that we need to have a balance of community, advocacy and celebration,” he says. “People need safe spaces where they can be heard, but also opportunities to celebrate and build joy together. It’s not either/or — it’s ‘and.’”

In Sarasota, visibility has long been a central part of the LGBTQ+ community’s expression. In 2021, Project Pride unveiled its PrideWalk, Sarasota’s first major LGBTQ+-focused crosswalk mural at the five-corner intersection of Cocoanut Avenue and 2nd Street.

Designed by artist Joey Salamon, the installation quickly became a symbol of love, visibility and belonging for Sarasota’s LGBTQ+ community and allies. It stood as a point of pride and visibility in the heart of downtown Sarasota until this year, when the City of Sarasota announced it would remove the PrideWalk following a directive from the Florida Department of Transportation.

The decision aligned Sarasota with other Florida cities facing similar removals and sparked disappointment among advocates who viewed the crosswalk as a vital expression of identity, safety and inclusion.

In response, Project Pride began developing new ways to preserve visibility and resilience through public art. This effort includes Compassion at the Crosswalk, a community vigil and art initiative scheduled for Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Pineapple and Cocoanut, west of the Selby Library.

“PrideWalk isn’t the end of our story,” Hunter-Ceruti emphasizes. “We see it as an expression and an act of resistance. Now we’re building on that with Compassion at the Crosswalk: a vigil and community art project that honors what’s been lost while celebrating what we’ve built.”

Edwards echoes him.

“When the Pulse memorial crosswalk was one of the first to be removed, it retraumatized families and friends of the 49 lives lost,” he says of the Orlando landmark. “Our response is not just to repaint, but to invite everyone to participate in healing and resilience.

“Responding with the message of ‘You erased us, now we’re going to paint it back’ is needed but I think that also shuts people down and makes them tune out,” he continues. “This isn’t just about the LGBTQ+ community: it’s about all of Sarasota. It’s about saying that you cannot erase us, and we will respond with compassion, art and strength.”

Compassion at the Crosswalk will bring the community together to honor the lives lost, support grieving families and reaffirm Sarasota’s commitment to inclusion. Plans are also underway for new murals and art installations with local partners, including PrideWalk’s original artist Joey Salamon. Through these initiatives, Project Pride aims to ensure that visibility and belonging are not erased but, rather, reimagined in meaningful ways.

“We are probably known for our arts community almost as much as our beaches,” Edwards adds of Sarasota. “The LGBTQ+ community accounts for a significant portion of this community. In effect, the attack was a slap in the face to all of Sarasota and its arts community.”

“Art is supposed to be provocative,” he continues. “Through it, we can send a message of resilience and unity to the entire community.” Read more:

That same spirit of resilience and celebration will carry into Gulfcoast Pride just a few weeks later. While its mission of advocacy remains central, the festival also promises a day full of fun, laughter and connection.

Attendees will enjoy a lively street fair with more than 100 local vendors offering crafts, services and resources, along with a drag show headlined by Pork Chop, a fan favorite from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The entertainment lineup also includes performances by DJ Brianna Lee, The Harvest Band and Merge Eleven, leading up to the grand finale from Zee Machine.

Families will find plenty to enjoy in the dedicated kids’ zone with safe, age-appropriate activities, while animal lovers can look forward to the pet zone and pet pageant. For those seeking a quieter experience, art displays and cool-down zones will provide space to connect, reflect and recharge. “This is a family friendly, free event,” Hunter-Ceruti says. “We want everyone from kids to grandparents to feel welcome.”

As they did during the last Sarasota Pride in 2023, when Edwards was recognized, Project Pride highlights grand marshals.

This year’s honoree is Ken Shelin, a longtime champion for human rights and former Sarasota City Commissioner.

“Ken has been an incredible advocate,” Hunter-Ceruti says. “He’s worked tirelessly to make Sarasota a place where metrics for human rights aren’t just symbolic but actually implemented. Honoring him this year feels especially fitting as we continue building a stronger, more inclusive community.”

Community support is critical to making Gulfcoast Pride possible. Project Pride is grateful to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, this year’s presenting sponsor.

“Gulf Coast Community Foundation is proud to support Gulfcoast Pride, the largest Pride festival in our region,” Phillip Lanham, President & CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation, shared last year. “Our commitment to fostering vibrant, inclusive communities drives us to celebrate our region’s rich diversity. We look forward to joining the festivities this fall and celebrating the many voices that make our community remarkable.”

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available, offering local businesses and individuals the chance to demonstrate their commitment to inclusivity and support the largest LGBTQ+ event in the greater Sarasota region.

As both Hunter-Ceruti and Edwards stress, however, Gulfcoast Pride is about more than one day. It’s about building momentum for lasting change.

“Three big highlights guide us: breaking down silos so Pride is for everyone, supporting individuals through education and empowerment, and building resilience for all marginalized groups,” Hunter-Ceruti says. “We are stronger together. By connecting across communities, we can withstand challenges and come out even more united.”

Edwards agrees. “It’s such a difficult time for the LGBTQ+ community, with rising political attacks and restrictions,” he says. “But when we come together — when we celebrate, advocate and connect — we remind ourselves that our differences make us stronger, not weaker. Gulfcoast Pride is a chance to smile, lock arms and get back to work for a better future.”

“We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable day of love, laughter, and community,” Hunter-Ceruti adds. “No matter who you are, there’s a place for you at Pride.”

Learn more:

Project Pride will hold the inaugural Gulfcoast Pride Oct. 25 in Sarasota’s Rosemary District, preceded by Compassion at the Crosswalk. For more information about these and other events, visit PPSRQ.org.

