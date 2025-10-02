St Pete Pride, Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber to launch LGBTQ+ networking series

(Graphic courtesy each organization)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride and the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber announced Sept. 30 that the organizations will launch Pride Connect, a new networking opportunity for LGBTQ+ professionals, allies and supporters.

The free, monthly series will be held “at venues across Pinellas County and Tampa Bay to build connections, share ideas and celebrate community,” they shared via social media. The first will be held Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach.

The partnership between Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration and the chamber, which has served the greater Tampa Bay region or over 40 years, builds upon the missions for each.

St Pete Pride announced year-round programming earlier this year and the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber regularly holds networking events, including with Watermark Out News.

“I’m thrilled to launch Pride Connect in partnership with the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber,” says Bior Guigni, St Pete Pride’s executive director. “This initiative is about building bridges, connecting businesses, leaders and community members who believe in the power of inclusion.

“St Pete Pride has always been more than a celebration; it’s a movement rooted in visibility, empowerment and unity,” she continues. “Pride Connect will give us a new way to strengthen those values year-round, while showcasing the resilience and brilliance of our LGBTQ+ community.”

“We are excited to continue to build on our strategic partnerships in the community,” adds Rene Cantu, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber. “At a time when LGBTQ+ visibility is crucial, we wholeheartedly invite all of our community members to celebrate pride year-round and to demonstrate the power of our businesses, our allies and the impact we have on Tampa Bay’s economy.”

The first Pride Connect will include a complimentary glass of house wine for those 21+ and valet parking. Organizers invite interested parties to join them “as we kick off a new era of networking with Pride!”

Read more below:

St Pete Pride and the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber’s first Pride Connect will be held Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at The Hotel Zamora, located at 3701 Gulf Blvd. in Saint Pete Beach. For more information about each organization, visit StPetePride.org and TampaBayLGBTChamber.org.

