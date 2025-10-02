‘The Wiz’ eases on down to Orlando and Tampa

The cast of “The Wiz.” (Photo by Jeremy Daniel)

The Tony Award-winning musical “The Wiz” is easing on down to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando Sept. 30-Oct. 5 and the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa Oct. 14-19.

This new rendition celebrates Black culture and the timelessness of “The Wizard of Oz” story. Renowned director Schele Williams revives the classic story by bringing a contemporary twist and highlighting Black culture.

“Its universal, it’s probably one of the biggest musicals,” Alan Mingo Jr., who plays The Wiz, says. “All Americans know when they see the Lion, the Tin Man and the Scarecrow, we know what story we’re talking about, now we lean toward what is this version.”

Mingo has always grown up with a love for music and dancing. He recalls growing up watching 1978’s film adaptation of “The Wiz” and loving the Broadway renditions. Mingo is best known for his award-winning performance as Lola in the Canadian and Broadway productions of “Kinky Boots,” along with other Broadway shows such as “Hairspray,” “Rent,” “The Little Mermaid” and others.

Performing with Mingo is Dana Cimone as Dorothy, Mykal Kilgore as the Lion, Elijah Ahmad Lewis as the Scarecrow, Sheherazade Holman as Glinda, D. Jermone as the Tin Man and Kyla Jade as Aunt Em/Evillene.

“Not only am I having fun as an actor, but I’m also playing with the other actors,” Mingo remarks. “There are times where I want to strike more fear into them or there’s times where I want to be more jovial or cunning and the role allows me to do that.”

“The Wiz” has won numerous awards including a Tony Award for Best Musical and the 2024 Theatre World Award. Alongside a star-studded cast there is an award-winning crew working behind the scenes to create a magical experience for guests and transform the theater into Oz.

The scenic design team behind “The Wiz” is led by Academy Award-winning designer Hannah Beachler, who worked on Beyoncé’s “Black is King” and “Lemonade,” in addition to “Black Panther.”

“I wanted to pay homage to the original ‘Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ the way we start the show and for people to see that aspect of the original film and original story,” Beachler shared on the “The Broadway Show: Uncut” podcast.

Beachler said that many of the small intricacies within the set are each packed with symbolism and historical references to Black history.

Objects like quilt patches are hanging, as they were used as codes on the underground railroad in the 1800s and an arch inspired by the Louis Armstrong Park arch, a historical landmark in New Orleans, is also seen.

“I’ve kind of made the symbols a little more fun and a little more maybe Tim Burton-esque … they have meaning,” Beachler remarked.

With a mix of pop, jazz and ballet dance styles, Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” choreographer JaQuel Knight brings new moves Oz has never seen before.

“We’re going on this sort of journey of all things; in my mind I’m like all things that’s Black and feels like our culture from beginning, to present, to the future of it, of what I consider to be African American dance and how I view it,” Knight shared in an interview with the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The music in this rendition features 70s funk, gospel, rock and soul sounds mixed with classic songs such as “Everybody Rejoice” and “Emerald City Ballet.”

“I don’t know how else to say it besides it’s the first time we will ever witness this type of dance, this sort of energy, this sort of love on a Broadway stage,” Knight said.

The story of the four heroes’ journey through Oz began with the children’s book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum. “The Wiz” on Broadway began in 1975 and has been gracing stages across the country with new renditions for 50 years.

The special twist to this revival is its uplifting story with the essence of Black culture intertwined throughout the show.

From music to jokes or costume style, the entire cast and crew have made sure that Black culture is accurately represented and celebrated at every moment of the show. Including a unique twist on Munchkin Land with a New Orleans French Quarter-inspired Oz.

“It’s embracing the things that Black cultures knows to be true,” Mingo says. “Some of the things we say on stage we’ve heard people and our parents say, so it’s very universal.”

“The Wiz” is an iconic character with a mysterious aura behind him. Mingo uses his quirky charm and talent to embody the eclectic figure that is the Wizard.

“For me he’s kind of like a traveling salesman, you love to hate him and hate to love him!” Mingo exclaims. “My whole thing is he’s unpredictable, in their mind they could be thinking what’s he doing and what’s happening but that’s how I would want them to feel about the Wizard if he was real.”

The actors in “The Wiz” ensure that guests have a unique experience that is enjoyable for all ages. Keeping this revival fresh and exciting is the main goal of the actors.

Mingo likes to bring his personality to the character and life experience to the show to give audience members an unforgettable time. The cast’s own flair on their characters offers a new perspective into the classic story.

“In a way it keeps them on their toes, because if you’re meeting this man who’s all powerful and all knowing, you’re not comfortable,” Mingo says. “It’s like when you meet God, how do you act?”

This revival of “The Wiz” is a special version with its mix of a contemporary world and a new age sound.



“It’s the reason why ‘Wizard of Oz’ still plays every year.” Mingo shares. “It’s one of those stories that we all know and coming to see an all-Black cast do their version of it is special.”

“The Wiz” plays at The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in the Walt Disney Theater Sept. 30-Oct. 5 and the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa Oct. 14-19. Tickets start at $61 for the Orlando shows and are available at DrPhillipsCenter.org and tickets start at $62 for the Tampa shows and are available at StrazCenter.org.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube