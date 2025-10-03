Jacksonville fundraising campaign launched to preserve LGBTQ+ visibility

(Photo via JAX LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | In response to the removal of rainbow crosswalks and other LGBTQ+ affirming symbols in Jacksonville, a statewide directive from the Florida Department of Transportation, local advocates have launched “Will Not Be Erased,” a community-driven fundraising campaign.

The fundraiser is dedicated to preserving and celebrating LGBTQ+ visibility in public areas. The initiative will fund the creation of vibrant murals, sidewalk art and parking lot installations that will reflect the pride of Jacksonville’s LGBTQ+ community.

“Our public spaces should reflect the diversity and strength of our community,” said David Vandygriff, organizer of the campaign. “By creating permanent, visible affirmations of pride, we are sending a clear message: our community will not be erased.”

The first murals are planned for Lomax Street in 5 Points, InCahoots in Brooklyn and Hardwicks downtown. The total project cost is expected to reach several thousand dollars, and the campaign will also support smaller-scale works across Jacksonville as funds are raised.

To mark the launch, Will Not Be Erased partnered with the 5 Points Merchant’s Association to install LGBTQ+ Pride banners on lampposts throughout Historic 5 Points, where the Jax River City Pride Parade will march Oct. 5.

The initiative is made possible with support from the Jax LGBT Chamber Foundation, which donated the Pride banners. Donations will directly fund artists, materials and the installation of the symbols of pride.

For more information or to support the campaign, visit WillNotBeErased.com

