Orlando proclaims October as LGBTQ+ History Month

ORLANDO | Orlando City Council met at City Hall Oct. 6 to present the LGBTQ+ History Month proclamation for the month of October to recognize the history, achievements, leadership and contributions of LGBTQ+ community.

Mayor Buddy Dyer read the proclamation to the chamber. Members from Equality Florida, Come Out With Pride and the Pride Chamber were present at the meeting.

“Whereas, in Orlando, we believe that learning about the past can help us build a stronger future for all. Whereas, October is recognized as LGBTQ+ History Month to showcase the achievements, leadership and contributions of LGBTQ+ Americans,” the proclamation states.

Other items on the consent agenda discussed at this meeting included celebrating the City of Orlando Poet Laureates, highlighting the newest member, Camara Gaither. Gaither performed a spoken word poem about her culture and roots.

Council members also discussed the funding agreements for the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida and the Homeless Services Network Inc. for the upcoming fiscal year.

