TransNetwork unveils new board, partnerships and initiatives in Tampa Bay

TransNetwork President Callen Jones (L) and Vice President Tristan Byrnes at St Pete Pride 2025. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | TransNetwork has welcomed a new board to steer the nonprofit into its next chapter of support for Tampa Bay’s transgender and gender diverse community.

The organization launched in 2023 for that purpose. Since then, TransNetwork has advocated for and celebrated those in need by providing resources, creating partnerships and centering trans joy through signature initiatives and events.

Its new leadership was finalized last month. Officers include President Callen Jones, Vice President Tristan Byrnes, Treasurer Aarin Sharpe and Secretary Nela Lamb. AJ Cuevas and Toli Gintoli also serve as board members.

Jones, a longtime LGBTQ+ advocate who joined TransNetwork’s board last year, says the expansion came at the right time.

“We brought on four new board members because we’re in a place where what we do has gotten bigger and there’s a need for more support,” they explain.

“We also represent a community that is vast,” Jones continues. “We wanted to make sure that we had various identities on the board and that we brought in different people who had already been connected to the work that we do, people who could take the work in a different direction and really build it out.”

Byrnes, one of three co-founders and the only one to remain on the board, says he’s happy to see TransNetwork continue to grow.

“In the beginning, we didn’t really know what we were doing or where we were going — just that there was a need for this,” he explains. “We were in an emergency mode two years ago, where people might lose medical funding, and we needed to get together.”

That led TransNetwork to launch its conversation series, regular town halls primarily held at the LGBTQ+-affirming Allendale United Methodist Church. They’ve grown into the organization’s most well-attended events, averaging between 75-100 participants.

TransNetwork also recently announced new partnerships. In addition to starting a trans advisory council with St Pete Pride, elevating the trans perspective for Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration, they’ve launched a Trans Health Fund with Bell Pharmacy.

Trans, nonbinary and gender expansive individuals with a Florida prescription can receive free Hormone Replacement Therapy and mental health medications at its St. Petersburg location, or via mail after their original visit. Byrnes says Bell “initiated and funded this effort to help the community.” Read more:

“Bell has been so gracious,” Jones adds.

Individuals can support TransNetwork’s mission as well. The organization has unveiled an ongoing commitment campaign.

Monthly and annual donations can be provided via their website to help “provide education, advocacy and celebration, amplifying the voices of transgender and gender non-conforming people.” One-time donations are also welcome.

“We’re looking for donors for a wide variety of things,” Jones explains. “From basic things, like we have an office and need to pay rent … to the fact that we’ve had growth in our programming. There’s a lot of need in the community, even for basic things like dinner.”

Other fundraising efforts center around events, including a show at the Zubrick Magic Theatre on Oct. 11 from 2-4 p.m. Supporters are encouraged to join TransNetwork “for a family-friendly magical afternoon of joy, community connection and fundraising,” noting that “trans people are magical!”

Jones says TransNetwork’s ultimate goal is to open a space of their own to allow them to maximize programming efforts and serve as a central hub for those in need. Until then, they’ll continue supporting the community however they can.

“TransNetwork is open to all trans, nonbinary, gender expansive folks and those adjacent,” Jones says. “We’re open to allies. We’re open to people. We want to provide support and we’re going to keep doing that.”

For more information about TransNetwork, including fundraising efforts and future events, visit MyTransNetwork.org.