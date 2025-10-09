Publisher’s Desk: We The People

I’m going to make the assumption that most people reading this column share a similar worldview to mine. It’s an understatement — an extreme understatement — to say we’re living through tough times for those who think like we do.

It’s hard to believe we’re only nine months into this presidential term when so much has unraveled so quickly. The rise in hateful rhetoric has fueled political violence. The government has shut down. There’s even talk of invoking the Insurrection Act to turn the U.S. military on U.S. citizens.

It’s enough to make a person spiral into chaos.

I recently watched a “Karen” meltdown on the streets outside of the Watermark Out News office. Apparently, a sedan had cut off this massive white pick-up truck at a four-way stop.

The woman driving the pick-up truck began to drive aggressively, honking her horn incessantly at the driver of the sedan. The sedan pulled into a crowded parking lot and the driver hid in the car while the driver of the pick-up kept yelling.

After what seemed like five minutes of this constant aggressive honking, the driver of the sedan emerged from her vehicle. The situation escalated and the pick-up driver began screaming and cursing and continued honking her horn. She then sped off while looking at the other driver and cursing more, almost causing two accidents of her own since she was not watching the road.

As she drove away her anger intensified into something that wasn’t recognizable as human, it was instinctually animalistic. And as disturbing as it was, it made something click in my head.

This is what we’re living through as a country.

Compassion and empathy have evaporated from our national dialogue. The louder the opposition becomes, the less recognizable their humanity feels — and the more dangerous their aggression toward our community grows. It’s even harder for us here in Florida, where we often lead the charge in anti-LGBTQ+ initiatives.

Goodbye rainbow crosswalks. Goodbye pride flags on city poles. Some days it’s hard not to feel like the world is against you.

But here’s the truth: it isn’t.

Poll after poll shows that the majority of Americans support marriage equality, LGBTQ+ protections and gender-affirming care. Those in power don’t want you to know that. They puff out their chests and create chaos to make you feel outnumbered and hopeless.

Fun history fact: when this country was first founded, we were governed under the Articles of Confederation. It was deeply flawed, so the Constitution was written to replace it. The problem? Not everyone loved that idea. So the Constitution’s supporters exaggerated how much backing it had, making it seem like everyone was on board — and that illusion helped it pass.

Sound familiar?

There are two ways we can combat this kind of manufactured perception.

First, with our money. I’ll contradict myself here because I hate the collateral damage of boycotts, but strategic spending works. When Disney/ABC silenced Jimmy Kimmel, many — including me — canceled our Disney+ accounts. It worked. They reversed course.

Let’s take it further. See who’s advertising on Sinclair and Nexstar stations. Let them know you won’t support those who support the suppression of free speech — and then follow through. Money matters.

Second, and most importantly, be visible.

In just a few days, Orlando will celebrate Come Out With Pride, fittingly themed We The People. This is our moment — our chance to show that we, the majority, stand together. You can take down our flags, paint over our sidewalks and rewrite policies, but you cannot erase us. We are here. We are queer. Get used to it.

I was on the forming board of Come Out With Pride back in the early 2000s. When the scheduled June pride event ran into trouble and didn’t happen, a handful of us saw a void and wanted to give our community something to celebrate. That first event was a small gathering in a downtown courtyard — but it mattered.

We refused to let visibility fade. We stepped up and made it happen.

Now is not the time to take a back seat or regroup in the face of challenges. Whether it’s a small gathering in a park, a backyard picnic or a massive parade, now is the time to rise up, be seen and remind everyone that we are supported more than we are hated and we will celebrate that.

Stay visible, stay strong and support each other.

