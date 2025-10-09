Watermark Out News Giveaway: Lucy Darling’s Halloween Special at the Dr. Phillips Center

Win two tickets to “Lucy Darling: You’re Welcome, Halloween Special” at Dr. Phillips Center on October 31.

Enjoy an evening filled with charm, mischief, razor-sharp wit, and unquestionable advice from Lucy Darling herself. Enter for your chance to win, OR get tickets here.

We will draw a winner Oct. 22 at noon.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the event you indicate before entering to win. One entry per email. Multiple entries will be deleted. Please be sure it’s an email you check frequently as that is the only way we have to contact you. Tickets will be available at the venue.

