Watermark Out News Issue 32.21: We The People

By Caitlin Sause

We The People: Come Out With Pride celebrates 21st year with unity and resilience. TransNetwork details new board and partnerships. One Orlando Alliance plans to refocus mission.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 10
Pride Chamber holds 2025 Pride in Business Awards.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 12
TransNetwork details new board and partnerships.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 23
Wedding Bells ring for Tony Pullaro and Josh Reed.

WE THE PEOPLE | Page 27
Orlando’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebrates 21st year.

‘PLAINCLOTHES’ MAKES THE MEN | Page 33
Tom Blyth and Russell Tovey discuss their new film.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON | Page 37
Orlando supports the Ren’s “Nosferatu.”


