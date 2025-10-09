Wedding Bells ring for Tony Pullaro and Josh Reed in Tampa Bay

(Photo courtesy Tony Pullaro and Josh Reed)

The Good Page features positive LGBTQ+ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, uplifting and inspiring stories highlighting locals in our community. In this issue, we introduce recent newlyweds Tony Pullaro and Josh Reed.

Like so many modern love stories, the Tampa Bay husbands met on Facebook through a “Happy New Year” message sent by Josh. Neither man was looking for a serious relationship at the time.

This was 2020, and Tony opened the message, read it — and in his words, ignored it. Within the next month, Josh liked Tony’s profile on a dating app and Tony remembered him from the message and decided to “shoot his shot.” They texted for two weeks until they made plans to meet in person.

Their first date lasted for three hours, a dinner at Seasons 52. Tony thought they were just two friends hanging out until Josh kissed him.

After four years of dating, both men knew they wanted to get married. Tony and Josh were previously married to other spouses, and divorced, but the time they spent building their relationship told them they were truly ready.

“We decided we were allowed to — and should — celebrate ourselves,” they share. “It’s not something we get the chance to do as often as most, and selfishly, we felt it was finally our time.”

Years prior, they admitted they would not have said yes to marriage again, but they knew in their hearts that marriage was, for them, being a family.

In classic rom-com style, the proposal was a “comedy of delays.” Tony had the ring, and was ready to propose, but life kept “life-ing.” They each got sick with COVID, and for four weeks the time was never quite right.

Tony told his soon-to-be fiancée that he wanted Josh to meet him at the beach to take some cute couple’s photos. Tony could not get the pose just right to capture the surprise moment on camera, and struggled with positioning Josh. Mid-adjustment, Tony slipped the ring on Josh’s finger and they captured the moment perfectly.

Besides being committed to building a family together and to each other, Tony and Josh see marriage equality as something to be protected. The couple is grateful they could solidify their commitment and “hope to continue to be recognized in the eyes of the state and country.”

The were married July 26 at the Ybor City Museum State Park to honor Tony’s Cuban and Sicilian roots as well as Josh’s personal connection to Ybor through living and working in the area. The men spent many Saturdays at the Ybor market and their second official date was in Ybor as well.

Although the couple initially planned on eloping, after attending a charity gala at the museum they decided this was where they needed to be surrounded by loved ones for a ceremony and reception.

Brandi Carlisle’s “The Story” played as the couple walked out together for their emotional and heartfelt ceremony. They chose to avoid formal wedding parties but had Tony’s parents, Joe and Berta there.

Josh lost his parents, Lee Roy and Barbara, in 2023, but Tony’s parents have embraced Josh as their own son. Josh even danced with Berta and his sisters traveled from Oklahoma and Texas to attend.

Josh says he feels truly seen by his husband and that one of his favorite things about Tony is his “ability to see the beauty in everything; in people, in places and in possibilities.” It’s a part of what led him to create The Good Gays of Tampa Bay. The group provides networking opportunities like beach days and brunches.

“I started The Good Gays of Tampa Bay after joining other groups where it never quite felt like a fit,” Tony explains. “The LGBTQ+ community is loved and celebrated here, but something closer to a shared experience was missing — other gay boys with similar stories, looking for friendship and networking.

“The idea was to create a space where people with shared experiences could come together, feel safe, feel welcomed and connect naturally,” he continues, something the newlyweds continue to experience together.

That’s because Josh “has an innate need and drive to do good,” Tony says. The couple agrees that love came along when they both least expected it but at exactly the right time.

View photos from their love story below, courtesy of the couple:

Interested in being featured in The Good Page? Email Editor-in-Chief Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOutNews.com in Tampa Bay or Central Florida Bureau Chief Bellanee Plaza at Bellanee@WatermarkOutNews.com in Central Florida.

