‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ 50th Anniversary Tour brings original cast to Orlando and Tampa

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” 50th anniversary spectacular tour is bringing its cult-classic magic to Orlando and Tampa just in time for Halloween, featuring original cast members Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell and Patricia Quinn meeting fans along the way.

“If you don’t know much of what it’s about and the characters or their world, you’re in for a surprise,” Barry Bostwick tells Watermark Out News.

The actor played Brad Majors in the musical film, who alongside Susan Sarandon’s Janet Weiss discovers the “eerie mansion” of “sweet transvestite” Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by Tim Curry.

“As their innocence is lost,” the synopsis notes, the couple meets “a rocking biker” played by Meat Loaf, a “creepy butler” played by Richard O’Brien and both Campbell and Quinn, who play Columbia and Magenta. “Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named ‘Rocky.'”

This special tour commemorates the 50th anniversary of the cult classic. Over the last 50 years, fans of the movie from all generations have been celebrating all things creepy and camp.

The tour is a chance for fans to come together as a community and share their love for the show during this Halloween season.

During the film screening featuring a live shadow cast, audiences will be encouraged to participate with props given at the beginning of the show. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is rated R.

Fans will be able to see memorabilia and costumes from the film on display and partake in a Q&A with the original cast. Guests are encouraged to dress up as there will be a costume contest taking place.

“You have to spend your whole life fascinated by life and the life that you want to bring into your work. You’ll end up a more interesting person that way,” Bostwick remarks.

In Orlando, fans 18+ can see the show on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at The Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts. After the show, there is an option to add on the After Party, which will feature themed drinks, prizes and a chance to meet the shadow cast.

“Can’t wait to see you and meet you at the meet and greets,” Campbell shared in a social media post. “Don’t dream it, be it!”

Tampa Bay audiences can see the show Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Straz Center Oct. 22. Both tour dates will have the option to purchase a VIP package that will get fans a pre-show meet and greet with Bostwick, Campbell and Quinn.

Fans will also get a picture with the stars and a special VIP Rocky Horror Show laminate. Tampa fans that purchase the package will also have one reserved seat in the first four rows.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” 50th anniversary plays at The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Oct. 12 and the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa Oct. 22. Tickets start at $58 for the Orlando shows and are available at DrPhillipsCenter.org and tickets start at $56 for the Tampa shows and are available at StrazCenter.org.

