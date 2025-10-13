PHOTOS: Apopka Pride 2025 uplifts LGBTQ+ immigrants and families

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

APOPKA, Fla. | Hope CommUnity Center brought Pride to Apopka Oct. 11 for the third year, a response to the need for safe, affirming spaces for LGBTQ+ immigrants and working class families.

Over the past three years, Apopka Pride has grown into a space for visibility, resilience and belonging. The free, outdoors, family-friendly event featured live performances, community resources and moments of pride and joy.

Apopka Pride was created in 2022. For the third year, the celebration was “Anointed in Resilience, Radiant in Pride,” organizers shared.

The theme’s spiritual reference to “anointed” also pays homage to the social and spiritual legacy of Hope’s founding Sisters, whose determination from the very beginning was to build a mission rooted in inclusivity. Sister Ann Kendrick, the founder of Hope CommUnity Center, greeted guest and vendors during the day.

Fidel Gomez Jr., LGBTQ+ Services Manager at Hope CommUnity Center, said Pride can’t be celebrated without acknowledging HIV and the effect it has had on the community especially those of color.

“Our doors are always open for everyone so please do not be a stranger beyond today,” Gomez shared. “We are so excited for this event today celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, creating space because a lot of people especially in this moment want to divest from us, want to not invest in events and opportunity for queer folks. So if they are not going to make it, we have to find the room. We have to go in and make the room ourselves.”

Performances and speeches came from entertainers and local organizations. Altesse Aurum, Miss Center Orlando, performed before Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet, executive director of Hope CommUnity Center, gave a speech and thanked guests for attending.

Donations from Apopka Pride directly support programming focused on safety, connection, wellness and empowerment for the LGBTQ+ immigrant community. Through this year’s theme, Hope CommUnity Center uplifts the intersections of being both immigrant and LGBTQ+, while spotlighting the resilience and contributions of the Apopka community.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

