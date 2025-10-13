Wine walks and night markets return to Orlando’s Thornton Park District

(Photo by Aidan Carmody)

ORLANDO | A lively art night and wine walk is taking over the Thornton Park District in Orlando on select Thursday and Friday evenings.

Outpost Neighborhood Tavern was the starting location for the wine walk Oct. 9, where guests picked up their wine glass and a map to begin their route. Although it was a rainy evening, people were able to enjoy the wine walk along the route.

The market features local artists, vendors and food trucks located in the circle directly in front of the World of Beer at Lake Eloa on specific Thursdays and Fridays from 6-10 p.m.

Every second Thursday of the month, the night market also coincides with a Wine and Art Walk where adults can partake in wine tastings as they walk around Thornton Park. To participate in the wine tastings there is a $15 admission fee at check-in and a $10 presale free if you buy your ticket in advance. At check-in guests will receive a glass, wristband and map and follow guided signs to help navigate the route.

Along the route there will be 20 stops for wine tastings that will have an attendants to pour glasses and explain the aromas. Dog lovers are encouraged to bring their pets as this is a dog-friendly event.

The next Wine and Art Walk is Nov. 13 from 6:30-9:30 p.m., with check-in ending at 9 p.m. rain or shine. Glass pick up will be in the TPD Circle at 23 S. Osceola Ave in Orlando.

To see updates on the TPD Night Market and Wine and Art Walk, check out TPD social media for up-to-date event information.

Watermark Out News attended the Wine and Art Walk Oct. 9 and you can view our photos below.

