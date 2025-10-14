Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, trailblazing trans activist and Stonewall veteran, dies at 78

Miss Major Griffin-Gracy. (Photo courtesy House of gg)

Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a pioneering transgender rights activist and Stonewall veteran, died Oct. 13. She was 78.

The advocate’s death was announced by the Griffin-Gracy Educational and Historical Center, or House of gg. She founded the organization to create safe spaces for members of the community to heal from “generations of transphobia, racism, sexism, poverty, ableism and violence,” hoping to “nurture them into tomorrow’s leaders.”

“It is with profound sadness that House of gg announces the passing of our beloved leader and revolutionary figure in the TLGBQ liberation movement, Miss Major Griffin-Gracy,” they shared via social media.

“Miss Major, 78, passed away on October 13, 2025 in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loved ones in Little Rock, Arkansas,” they continued. “Her enduring legacy is a testament to her resilience, activism, and dedication to creating safe spaces for Black trans communities and all trans people–we are eternally grateful for Miss Major’s life, her contributions and how deeply she poured into those she loved.”

“Miss Major fought tirelessly for her people, her love as vast and enduring as the universe she knew herself to be a part of,” they continued. “She was a world builder, a visionary, and unwavering in her devotion to making freedom possible for Black, trans, formerly and currently incarcerated people as well as the larger trans and LGB community. Because of her, countless new possibilities have been made for all of us to thrive—today and for generations to come.”

The Human Rights Campaign was among those to share condolences.

“A pillar in our community, Miss Major’s lifetime of challenging work fundamentally changed and improved the lives of so many, especially Black transgender women,” they noted. “From Stonewall to her HIV activism to her support of so many transgender and gender nonconforming folks in the South, her legacy is powerful and lasting.”

The National LGBTQ Task Force also released a statement.

“There will never be enough words to fully describe the impact Miss Major had on the LGBTQ+ people, on leaders across movements, on those she loved and were touched by her work and her words,” President Kierra Johnson shared. “She was a revolutionary, a visionary, a legend – a foundational mother of our movement and an inspiration to those fighting for liberation.

“She was a sharp and unyielding truth teller. She was also undeniably loving and generous to those who called her Mother, Auntie, colleague and friend,” Johnson continued. “There will never be another like her … WE ARE because SHE WAS.”

Fore more information about Griffin-Gracy’s life and the House of gg, visit HouseOfgg.com.

