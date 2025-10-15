‘Hokus Pokus Live!’ brings Ginger Minj and sisters to Tampa Theatre

(Photo courtesy Tampa Theatre)

TAMPA | Reigning “All Stars” winner Ginger Minj and fellow “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fan favorites Jujubee and Sapphira Cristál will bring their “Hokus Pokus Live!” tour to Tampa Theatre Oct. 18.

Featuring the trio as the legendary Sanderson Sisters as well as Landon Cider, the cast is full of LGBTQ+ powerhouse stars that are putting on an unforgettable performance. The tour is an homage to the original film and was inspired by original star Bette Midler encouraging Minj on the set of “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Minj says Midler told her that “I just really love the way that you do me. I would like to see you take this and run with it and turn it into something.” The production’s latest tour opened in Orlando last month:

This show is a part of the Tampa Theatre’s annual “A Nightmare on Franklin Street” performances in celebration of Halloween. Check out all of Watermark Out News’ Halloween coverage in our next issue.

“Hokus Pokus Live!” plays at Tampa Theatre Oct. 18 and is 18+. Tickets start at $59.50 and are available at TampaTheatre.org. Learn more about the show at HokusPokusLive.com.

