‘No Kings’ protests return with over 80 demonstrations planned in Florida

A protester at the No Kings protest in Orlando June 14, 2025. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | A second “No Kings” protest, when Americans will come together in cities across the nation to speak out against the policies of President Donald Trump and his current administration, will be held Oct. 18.

Across Central Florida and Tampa Bay there will be organized protests at city centers like Orlando City Hall and Tampa City Hall. Times and locations vary across the state and you can check the “No Kings” website to locate the nearest event, including the time and address.

LGBTQ+ advocates from across the state and nation are expected to participate.

“Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger and bigger,” the website reads. “‘NO KINGS’ is more than just a slogan; it is the foundation our nation was built upon. Born in the streets, shouted by millions, carried on posters and chants, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together.”

50501 Orlando has been helping organize and mobilize the people of Orlando to participate in the protests. 50501 is a grassroots movement that organizes events that protest the Trump administration’s policies and actions.

They have asked that people show up in inflatable animal suits if possible to stand in solidarity with the inflatable frogs and protesters being pepper sprayed by ICE in Portland, Oregon.

“Lets make this a thing. Protest in your inflatable. It doesn’t have to be a frog. We do not discriminate against inflatable animals,” 50501 Orlando stated in an Instagram post.

This past summer on June 14, millions of Americans participated in the first No Kings protest. The upcoming second No Kings protest is expected to have an even higher turnout after a politically tense season.

Here is a list of “No Kings” demonstrations planned for Central Florida:

Casselberry: 4453 S US Hwy 17-92, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Clermont: 685 W Montrose Street, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

Cocoa: U.S. Route 1 & Florida 520, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

Coral Springs: West Sample Road & North University Drive, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Davenport: Posner Village, Posner Blvd., 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

Daytona Beach: Daytona Beach City Hall, 301 S Ridgewood Ave., 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Lake Mary: 1525 International Pkwy., near Cory Mills Office on 46A & International Parkway, 10 a.m. – 12 pm. ET

Mount Dora: North Donnelly Street, Hwy. 441, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET

New Smyrna Beach: Private event, sign up for details, 9 – 11 a.m. ET

Ocala: Ocala Downtown Square, 9 – 11 a.m. ET

Orange City: Corners of Saxon Blvd. & Enterprise Road, 897 Saxon Blvd., 1 – 3 p.m. ET

Orange Park: 2297 Kingsley Ave., 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Orlando: Orlando City Hall, 400 S Orange Ave., 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Here is a list of “No Kings” demonstrations planned for Tampa Bay:

Clearwater: Duke Energy Trail Overpass, 2605 Enterprise Rd E, 9 – 10 a.m. ET

Clearwater/North Pinellas: Gulf to Bay & Park Place Blvd., 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Lakeland: Freedom Park, 300 N Florida Ave., 1 – 3 p.m. ET

Sarasota: Payne Park, 2010 Adams Lane, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

St. Augustine: Castillo de San Marcos Nation Monument, 11 San Marco Ave., 9 – 11 a.m. ET

St Petersburg: Tyrone Square, 6901 22nd Ave N, 9:30 – 11 a.m. ET

Tampa: Tampa City Hall, E Kennedy Blvd., 4 – 7 p.m. ET

Learn more at NoKings.org.

